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Tottenham Hotspur 2026-27 biletleri nasıl alınır: Yaklaşan maçlar, bilet fiyatları ve sezonluk bilet bilgileri

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Bu sezon Tottenham Hotspur'u canlı izleme fırsatını kaçırmayın

Tottenham, geçen sezon üç farklı teknik direktörün görev yaptığı çalkantılı bir dönemin ardından Roberto De Zerbi yönetiminde 2026/27 sezonuna giriyor ve kulüp geçen sezon ligde kalmayı başarmıştı. Bu sezon Avrupa kupaları olmadığı için odak tamamen Premier League'de. GOAL, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium'da bilet almak için ihtiyacınız olan her şeye sahip. GOAL, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium'da bilet almak için ihtiyacınız olan her şeye sahip.

Tottenham Hotspur biletlerini ayırtınŞimdi satın alın

Tottenham Hotspur Premium biletinizi güvenceye alınŞimdi ayırtın

Tottenham Hotspur'un 2026/27 Premier League'deki yaklaşan maç fikstürü

Tarih ve saatKarşılaşmaStadyumOrganizasyonBilet
10 Eki 2026 Cmt, 15:00Manchester United - Tottenham HotspurOld Trafford (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
17 Eki 2026 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Coventry CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
24 Eki 2026 Cmt, 15:00Chelsea - Tottenham HotspurStamford Bridge (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
31 Eki 2026 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Crystal PalaceTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
7 Kas 2026 Cmt, 15:00Leeds United - Tottenham HotspurElland Road (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
21 Kas 2026 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Ipswich TownTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
28 Kas 2026 Cmt, 15:00Sunderland - Tottenham HotspurStadium of Light (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
2 Ara 2026 Çar, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur - FulhamTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
5 Ara 2026 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal (Kuzey Londra derbisi)Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
12 Ara 2026 Cmt, 15:00Hull City - Tottenham HotspurMKM Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
19 Ara 2026 Cmt, 15:00Liverpool - Tottenham HotspurAnfield (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
26 Ara 2026 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - BournemouthTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
30 Ara 2026 Çar, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove AlbionTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
2 Oca 2027 Cmt, 15:00Manchester City - Tottenham HotspurEtihad Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
6 Oca 2027 Çar, 20:00Fulham - Tottenham HotspurCraven Cottage (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
16 Oca 2027 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
23 Oca 2027 Cmt, 15:00Crystal Palace - Tottenham HotspurSelhurst Park (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
30 Oca 2027 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - SunderlandTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
6 Şub 2027 Cmt, 15:00Ipswich Town - Tottenham HotspurPortman Road (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
10 Şub 2027 Çar, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
20 Şub 2027 Cmt, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion - Tottenham HotspurAmerican Express Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
27 Şub 2027 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
3 Mar 2027 Çar, 20:00Bournemouth - Tottenham HotspurVitality Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
13 Mar 2027 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Nottingham ForestTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
20 Mar 2027 Cmt, 15:00Everton - Tottenham HotspurHill Dickinson Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
10 Nis 2027 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - BrentfordTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
17 Nis 2027 Cmt, 15:00Newcastle United - Tottenham HotspurSt. James' Park (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
24 Nis 2027 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Hull CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
1 May 2027 Cmt, 15:00Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur (Kuzey Londra derbisi)Emirates Stadium (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
8 May 2027 Cmt, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - ChelseaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
15 May 2027 Cmt, 15:00Coventry City - Tottenham HotspurCoventry Building Society Arena (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler
23 May 2027 Paz, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (İç saha)Premier LeagueBiletler
30 May 2027 Paz, 16:00Aston Villa - Tottenham HotspurVilla Park (Deplasman)Premier LeagueBiletler

Yazının kaleme alındığı sırada yalnızca açılış maçının başlama saati kesinleşmiş durumda; diğer tüm karşılaşmalar TV yayını seçimine bağlı olarak değişebilir. Tottenham ayrıca Carabao Cup'a ikinci turda, FA Cup'a ise üçüncü turda dahil olacak ve rakipler her kuranın ardından netleşecek.

Tottenham Hotspur biletleri nasıl alınır?

Biletler üç aşamada satışa çıkar: önce kombine sahiplerine, ardından sadakat puanına göre kulüp üyelerine ve son olarak Genel Satış kapsamında halka. One Hotspur üyeliği (£45), herkese açık giriş seviyesi pakettir; One Hotspur+ (£55) ise 24 saatlik öncelik penceresi ve kombine bekleme listesinde yer alma hakkı ekler.

Gelecek maçlar
MUN

MUN

Premier Lig

10 Eki 2026

TOT

TOT

Tottenham Hotspur biletlerini ayırtınŞimdi satın alın

Tottenham Hotspur biletleri ne kadar?

Kulüp üzerinden yetişkin bilet fiyatları genellikle £38 ile £109 arasında değişir ve üç kategoriye ayrılır:

Kategori A (£71-109): Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Kategori B (£49-96): Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham Kategori C (£38-81): Bournemouth, Coventry, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Sunderland

İndirimli fiyatlar yaşlılar (£19-54), 18-21 yaş arası genç yetişkinler (£28,50-81,50) ve 18 yaş altı gençler (£19-54) için geçerlidir. StubHub gibi ikincil platformlar da resmi biletler tükendiğinde bir seçenek olabilir.

Kombine fiyatları £856 ile £2.147 arasında değişirken, 1882 Season Tickets fiyatı £2.367 olarak belirlenmiştir. Gençler (%50), genç yetişkinler (%25) ve yaşlılar (%50) için indirim uygulanır. Yalnızca One Hotspur+ üyelerine açık olan bekleme listesinde yaklaşık 80.000 isim bulunuyor.

Tottenham Hotspur biletlerini ayırtınŞimdi satın alın

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hakkında bilmeniz gereken her şey

2019'dan bu yana kulübün evi olan Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 62.850 seyirci kapasitesiyle Wembley ve Old Trafford'un ardından İngiltere'nin en büyük üçüncü futbol stadı konumunda. Stadın öne çıkan özelliği, 17.500 kapasiteye sahip tek katlı South Stand tribünü. 34 derecelik eğime sahip bu tribün, Birleşik Krallık'ta yasal olarak izin verilen en dik tribün olma özelliğini taşıyor ve ön sırayı kale çizgisinin 4,9 metre yakınına getiriyor. Stadın türünün ilk örneği olan geri çekilebilir zemini ise NFL London Games, konserler ve diğer etkinlikler için altta sentetik bir yüzeyi ortaya çıkarıyor.

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