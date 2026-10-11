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Manchester City'nin 2026/27 sezonu maç biletleri nasıl alınır? Premier League fikstürü, bilet fiyatları ve daha fazlası

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2026/27 sezonu için Manchester City biletleri satın almak istiyorsanız, aşağıdaki bağlantıları kullanarak bilet ve paketleri temin edebilirsiniz.

Manchester City biletlerini satın alın:

🎟️ Manchester City biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ Manchester City Premier League biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ Manchester City Şampiyonlar Ligi biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ 100 € altı biletler: BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ Ağırlama paketleri & biletler: BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ Aile tribünleri & biletler: BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ Ethiad Stadyumu biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ Manchester derbisi: Manchester United - Manchester City (13 Eylül): BİLET SATIN AL

🎟️ Manchester City'nin tüm maçlarını görün: BİLET SATIN AL

Manchester City biletlerini satın alın Şimdi satın alın

Manchester City premium paketlerini satın alınPaketleri ayırtın

Manchester City'nin yaklaşan 2026/27 maçları

Tarih (& yerel saat)MaçStatBiletler
14 Ekim 2026 Çarşamba, 20.00Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - Paris Saint-GermainEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
17 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Ipswich TownEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
20 Ekim 2026 Salı, 20.00Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - AEK AthensEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
24 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Aston Villa - Manchester CityVilla Park (Deplasman)Biletler
28 Ekim 2026 Çarşamba, 19.30EFL Kupası: Manchester City - Brighton & Hove AlbionEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
31 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Brighton and Hove AlbionEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
4 Kasım 2026 Çarşamba, 21.00Şampiyonlar Ligi: RB Leipzig - Manchester CityRed Bull Arena (Deplasman)Biletler
7 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 17.30Premier League: Nottingham Forest - Manchester CityThe City Ground (Deplasman)Biletler
21 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 12.30Premier League: Manchester City - FulhamEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
24 Kasım 2026 Salı, 20.00Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - NapoliEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
29 Kasım 2026 Pazar, 16.30Premier League: Arsenal - Manchester CityEmirates Stadyumu (Deplasman)Biletler
2 Aralık 2026 Çarşamba, 20.00Premier League: Manchester City - Leeds UnitedEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
5 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Brentford - Manchester CityGtech Community Stadium (Deplasman)Biletler
8 Aralık 2026 Salı, 21.00Şampiyonlar Ligi: Barcelona - Manchester CityEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
12 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - ChelseaEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
19 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Hull CityEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
26 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 20.00Premier League: Newcastle United - Manchester CitySt. James' Park (Deplasman)Biletler
29 Aralık 2026 Salı, 20.15Premier League: Everton - Manchester CityHill Dickinson Stadium (Deplasman)Biletler
3 Ocak 2027 Pazar, 16.30Premier League: Manchester City - Tottenham HotspurEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
6 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 20.15Premier League: Leeds United - Manchester CityElland Road (Deplasman)Biletler
16 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Nottingham ForestEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
20 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 21.00Şampiyonlar Ligi: Lens - Manchester CityStade Bollaert-Delelis (Deplasman)Henüz açıklanmadı
23 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion - Manchester CityAmerican Express Stadium (Deplasman)Biletler
27 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 21.00Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - Sporting CPEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
30 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - ArsenalEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
6 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Fulham - Manchester CityCraven Cottage (Deplasman)Biletler
10 Şubat 2027 Çarşamba, 20.00Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Deplasman)Biletler
20 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Newcastle UnitedEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
27 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Hull City - Manchester CityMKM Stadium (Deplasman)Biletler
3 Mart 2027 Çarşamba, 20.00Premier League: Manchester City - EvertonEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
13 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Coventry City - Manchester CityCoventry Building Society Arena (Deplasman)Biletler
20 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Manchester UnitedEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
10 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Bournemouth - Manchester CityVitality Stadium (Deplasman)Biletler
17 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Crystal PalaceEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
24 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Chelsea - Manchester CityStamford Bridge (Deplasman)Biletler
1 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - BrentfordEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
8 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - LiverpoolEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
15 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00Premier League: Ipswich Town - Manchester CityPortman Road (Deplasman)Biletler
23 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 15.00Premier League: Manchester City - Aston VillaEtihad Stadyumu (İç saha)Biletler
30 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 16.00Premier League: Sunderland - Manchester CityStadium of Light (Deplasman)Biletler

Manchester City biletleri nasıl satın alınır?

İç saha maçlarının biletlerini doğrudan satan Manchester City'nin resmî bilet portalından satın alın. 

Kulüp biletleri üç aşamada satışa çıkarır: Önce kombine sahiplerine, ardından sadakat puanlarına göre üyelere, son olarak da genel satış kapsamında herkese. 

Manchester City kombinesi nasıl satın alınır?

Her iç saha maçına katılmayı garantilemenin tek yolu kombine satın almaktır, ancak kombineler şu anda yeni alıcılara sunulmuyor. Güncellemeler için resmî bilet portalını takip edin. Kombineler yeniden satışa çıktığında satın almak için kulüp üyesi olmanız gerektiğini de unutmayın.

Manchester City'nin deplasman maçları için nasıl bilet satın alabilirim?

İç saha maçlarında olduğu gibi kulübün resmî internet sitesinden bilet satın alabilirsiniz; bunun için City üyeliği gerekir. Rakip kulübün internet sitesini de deneyebilirsiniz, ancak orada da genellikle üyelik gerekir.

Manchester City biletlerini satın alın Şimdi satın alın

Etihad Stadyumu hakkında bilmeniz gereken her şey

Manchester City, ilk olarak 2002 İngiliz Milletler Topluluğu Oyunları için inşa edilen Etihad Stadyumu'nda 2003'ten bu yana oynuyor. Stat şu anda 55.097 kişi kapasiteli ve bu özelliğiyle Premier League'in büyük statlarından biri.

Stada ulaşmanın en iyi yolu toplu taşıma. Metrolink ile Manchester Piccadilly'den Etihad Campus durağına 10 dakikadan kısa sürede gidilebilir. Maç günlerinde tramvaylar saatte beş kez sefer yapar. Yakındaki Holt Town ve Velopark durakları, maç bitiminden sonra en az bir saat kapalı kalır. Park yeri önceden rezerve edilebilir, ancak kapasite sınırlıdır.

Manchester City biletlerini satın alın Şimdi satın alın

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