Manchester City biletlerini satın alın:
🎟️ Manchester City biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ Manchester City Premier League biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ Manchester City Şampiyonlar Ligi biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ 100 € altı biletler: BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ Ağırlama paketleri & biletler: BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ Aile tribünleri & biletler: BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ Ethiad Stadyumu biletleri: BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ Manchester derbisi: Manchester United - Manchester City (13 Eylül): BİLET SATIN AL
🎟️ Manchester City'nin tüm maçlarını görün: BİLET SATIN AL
Manchester City'nin yaklaşan 2026/27 maçları
|Tarih (& yerel saat)
|Maç
|Stat
|Biletler
|14 Ekim 2026 Çarşamba, 20.00
|Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|17 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Ipswich Town
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|20 Ekim 2026 Salı, 20.00
|Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - AEK Athens
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|24 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Aston Villa - Manchester City
|Villa Park (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|28 Ekim 2026 Çarşamba, 19.30
|EFL Kupası: Manchester City - Brighton & Hove Albion
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|31 Ekim 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|4 Kasım 2026 Çarşamba, 21.00
|Şampiyonlar Ligi: RB Leipzig - Manchester City
|Red Bull Arena (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|7 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 17.30
|Premier League: Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|The City Ground (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|21 Kasım 2026 Cumartesi, 12.30
|Premier League: Manchester City - Fulham
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|24 Kasım 2026 Salı, 20.00
|Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - Napoli
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|29 Kasım 2026 Pazar, 16.30
|Premier League: Arsenal - Manchester City
|Emirates Stadyumu (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|2 Aralık 2026 Çarşamba, 20.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Leeds United
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|5 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Brentford - Manchester City
|Gtech Community Stadium (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|8 Aralık 2026 Salı, 21.00
|Şampiyonlar Ligi: Barcelona - Manchester City
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|12 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Chelsea
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|19 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Hull City
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|26 Aralık 2026 Cumartesi, 20.00
|Premier League: Newcastle United - Manchester City
|St. James' Park (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|29 Aralık 2026 Salı, 20.15
|Premier League: Everton - Manchester City
|Hill Dickinson Stadium (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|3 Ocak 2027 Pazar, 16.30
|Premier League: Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|6 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 20.15
|Premier League: Leeds United - Manchester City
|Elland Road (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|16 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|20 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 21.00
|Şampiyonlar Ligi: Lens - Manchester City
|Stade Bollaert-Delelis (Deplasman)
|Henüz açıklanmadı
|23 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion - Manchester City
|American Express Stadium (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|27 Ocak 2027 Çarşamba, 21.00
|Şampiyonlar Ligi: Manchester City - Sporting CP
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|30 Ocak 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Arsenal
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|6 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Fulham - Manchester City
|Craven Cottage (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|10 Şubat 2027 Çarşamba, 20.00
|Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|20 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Newcastle United
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|27 Şubat 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Hull City - Manchester City
|MKM Stadium (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|3 Mart 2027 Çarşamba, 20.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Everton
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|13 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Coventry City - Manchester City
|Coventry Building Society Arena (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|20 Mart 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Manchester United
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|10 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Bournemouth - Manchester City
|Vitality Stadium (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|17 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Crystal Palace
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|24 Nisan 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Chelsea - Manchester City
|Stamford Bridge (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|1 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Brentford
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|8 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Liverpool
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|15 Mayıs 2027 Cumartesi, 15.00
|Premier League: Ipswich Town - Manchester City
|Portman Road (Deplasman)
|Biletler
|23 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 15.00
|Premier League: Manchester City - Aston Villa
|Etihad Stadyumu (İç saha)
|Biletler
|30 Mayıs 2027 Pazar, 16.00
|Premier League: Sunderland - Manchester City
|Stadium of Light (Deplasman)
|Biletler
Manchester City biletleri nasıl satın alınır?
İç saha maçlarının biletlerini doğrudan satan Manchester City'nin resmî bilet portalından satın alın.
Kulüp biletleri üç aşamada satışa çıkarır: Önce kombine sahiplerine, ardından sadakat puanlarına göre üyelere, son olarak da genel satış kapsamında herkese.
Manchester City kombinesi nasıl satın alınır?
Her iç saha maçına katılmayı garantilemenin tek yolu kombine satın almaktır, ancak kombineler şu anda yeni alıcılara sunulmuyor. Güncellemeler için resmî bilet portalını takip edin. Kombineler yeniden satışa çıktığında satın almak için kulüp üyesi olmanız gerektiğini de unutmayın.
Manchester City'nin deplasman maçları için nasıl bilet satın alabilirim?
İç saha maçlarında olduğu gibi kulübün resmî internet sitesinden bilet satın alabilirsiniz; bunun için City üyeliği gerekir. Rakip kulübün internet sitesini de deneyebilirsiniz, ancak orada da genellikle üyelik gerekir.
Etihad Stadyumu hakkında bilmeniz gereken her şey
Manchester City, ilk olarak 2002 İngiliz Milletler Topluluğu Oyunları için inşa edilen Etihad Stadyumu'nda 2003'ten bu yana oynuyor. Stat şu anda 55.097 kişi kapasiteli ve bu özelliğiyle Premier League'in büyük statlarından biri.
Stada ulaşmanın en iyi yolu toplu taşıma. Metrolink ile Manchester Piccadilly'den Etihad Campus durağına 10 dakikadan kısa sürede gidilebilir. Maç günlerinde tramvaylar saatte beş kez sefer yapar. Yakındaki Holt Town ve Velopark durakları, maç bitiminden sonra en az bir saat kapalı kalır. Park yeri önceden rezerve edilebilir, ancak kapasite sınırlıdır.