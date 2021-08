300 เกม! โยริสขึ้นแท่นแข้งสเปอร์สเล่นพรีเมียร์ลีกมากสุด

👏 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 👏



Huge congratulations to Skipper, Hugo Lloris who makes his 300th @PremierLeague appearance today! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZPwwRjChol