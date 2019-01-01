ไม่สบายใจ! เทอร์รีเผยเช็กไม่ยอมซ้อมหากมีลูกบอลอยู่ในประตู
จอห์น เทอร์รี อดีตเพื่อนร่วมทีมของปีเตอร์ เช็ก ที่เคยค้าแข้งอยู่ด้วยกันที่เชลซี เปิดเผยว่า สุดยอดนายทวารรายนี้ จะไม่ยอมเริ่มซ้อมเด็ดขาด หากว่ายังมีลูกฟุตบอลหลงเหลืออยู่ในประตู
มือกาววัย 36 ปี เพิ่งประกาศว่าตัวเขาจะแขวนถุงมือหลังจบฤดูกาล 2018-19 หลังจากที่ประสบความสำเร็จมามากมายในชีวิตค้าแข้ง ทำให้มีเพื่อนร่วมทีมเก่าๆ กล่าวสดุดีเขามากมายในโลกโซเชียล รวมถึงอดีตกัปตันทีมสิงห์บลูด้วย
"ฉันยังจำได้เลยตอนซ้อมที่เราจะเล่นเกมสนามเล็กกัน และเราเริ่มเกมกันไม่ได้ เพราะนายจะเอาลูกฟุตบอลออกจากก้นตาข่ายให้หมดเสียก่อน" เทอร์รีเขียนไว้ใน Instagram
"ฉันถามว่าทำไม? นายตอบว่า นายไม่ชอบให้มีลูกบอลอยู่ในประตู มันคือความคิดแบบที่มีแต่คนที่เป็นสุดยอดเท่านั้นที่จะมีได้
"นายเป็นคนที่ยิ่งใหญ่ ฉันโชคดีที่ได้เป็นเพื่อนนาย ขอให้นายโชคดี ฉันรู้ว่านายจะประสบความสำเร็จกับชีวิตบทต่อไป"
What an unbelievable career @petrcech THE BEST EVER @chelseafc 💙 Big Pete you are and always will be in my eyes the best EVER ! We were so lucky to have you at Chelsea, the way you worked both on and off the pitch to stay at the top level for so long was inspiring 👊🏻 you were and still are always looking at ways to become better and better. I remember in training we was doing a small sided game and the game couldn’t start because you wanted the balls out of your net, I asked why? and you said because you hated any football in your goal, this is a mentality that only the best have 👊🏻 A GREAT man who I am lucky to call a friend. Good Luck mate, I know you will be just as successful in the next chapter in ⚽️ JT 💙