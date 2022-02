เริ่มฤดูกาล 2023/24! ACL ปรับปฏิทิน, เพิ่มโควตาต่างชาติ 5+1

AFC Executive Committee approves dynamic enhancements to AFC Club Competitions!



✅ #ACL & #AFCCup will be played in Autumn-Spring from 2023-24 season



✅ 5️⃣+1️⃣ foreign players quota



✅ No more zoning principles for #AFCU17, #AFCU20, #AFCU23 Qualifiershttps://t.co/Mq9fP0Skgf