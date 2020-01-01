ท็อตแนม ฮ็อตสเปอร์ส

'เรย์ คลีเมนซ์' ตำนานนายด่านลิเวอร์พูล, สเปอร์ส เสียชีวิต

Tottenham's Greatest Ray Clemence
วงการลูกหนังเมืองผู้ดีต้องพบกับข่าวเศร้า เมื่อต้องสูญเสียตำนานผู้รักษาประตูอย่าง เรย์ คลีเมนซ์ ไปอีกราย

เรย์ คลีเมนต์ ผู้รักษาประตูระดับตำนานของลิเวอร์พูล, สเปอร์ส และทีมชาติอังกฤษ เสียชีวิตในวัย 72 ปี

"หลังจากต่อสู้อย่างหนักมาอย่างยาวนาน ตอนนี้เขาจากไปอย่างสงบแล้ว และไม่ต้องทุกข์ทรมานอีกต่อไป ครอบครัวอยากขอบคุณทุกคนสำหรับความรักและกำลังใจที่เขาได้รับตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมา เขาได้รับความรักเยอะมาก ๆ และเขาจะถูกจดจำตลอดไป" แถลงการณ์ของครอบครัวคลีเมนซ์ 

คลีเมนซ์สร้างชื่อสมัยเฝ้าเสากับหงส์แดงในระหว่างปี 1967–1981 และกลายเป็นหนึ่งในนายด่านที่ดีที่สุดของสโมสร หลังช่วยทีมคว้าแชมป์ดิวิชัน 1 (ลีกสูงสุดของอังกฤษในยุคนั้น) 5 สมัย, ยูโรเปี้ยน คัพ 3 สมัย, ยูฟา คัพ 2 สมัย และเอฟเอ คัพ 1 สมัย 

    จากนั้นคลีเมนซ์ย้ายไปเฝ้าเสากับไก่เดือยทองในระหว่างปี 1981-1988 ช่วยทีมคว้าแชมป์เอฟเอ คัพ และยูฟา คัพ อย่างละ 1 สมัย ก่อนจะประกาศแขวนถุงมือ พร้อมทำสถิติลงเล่นกับทีมชาติอังกฤษไป 61 เกม

    ขณะที่ ลิเวอร์พูล, สเปอร์ส และสมาคมฟุตบอลอังกฤษ ต่างร่วมแสดงความอาลัยต่อการจากไปของเขา 

