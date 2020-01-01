'เรย์ คลีเมนซ์' ตำนานนายด่านลิเวอร์พูล, สเปอร์ส เสียชีวิต

วงการลูกหนังเมืองผู้ดีต้องพบกับข่าวเศร้า เมื่อต้องสูญเสียตำนานผู้รักษาประตูอย่าง เรย์ คลีเมนซ์ ไปอีกราย

เรย์ คลีเมนต์ ผู้รักษาประตูระดับตำนานของลิเวอร์พูล, สเปอร์ส และทีมชาติอังกฤษ เสียชีวิตในวัย 72 ปี

"หลังจากต่อสู้อย่างหนักมาอย่างยาวนาน ตอนนี้เขาจากไปอย่างสงบแล้ว และไม่ต้องทุกข์ทรมานอีกต่อไป ครอบครัวอยากขอบคุณทุกคนสำหรับความรักและกำลังใจที่เขาได้รับตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมา เขาได้รับความรักเยอะมาก ๆ และเขาจะถูกจดจำตลอดไป" แถลงการณ์ของครอบครัวคลีเมนซ์

คลีเมนซ์สร้างชื่อสมัยเฝ้าเสากับหงส์แดงในระหว่างปี 1967–1981 และกลายเป็นหนึ่งในนายด่านที่ดีที่สุดของสโมสร หลังช่วยทีมคว้าแชมป์ดิวิชัน 1 (ลีกสูงสุดของอังกฤษในยุคนั้น) 5 สมัย, ยูโรเปี้ยน คัพ 3 สมัย, ยูฟา คัพ 2 สมัย และเอฟเอ คัพ 1 สมัย

จากนั้นคลีเมนซ์ย้ายไปเฝ้าเสากับไก่เดือยทองในระหว่างปี 1981-1988 ช่วยทีมคว้าแชมป์เอฟเอ คัพ และยูฟา คัพ อย่างละ 1 สมัย ก่อนจะประกาศแขวนถุงมือ พร้อมทำสถิติลงเล่นกับทีมชาติอังกฤษไป 61 เกม

ขณะที่ ลิเวอร์พูล, สเปอร์ส และสมาคมฟุตบอลอังกฤษ ต่างร่วมแสดงความอาลัยต่อการจากไปของเขา

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72.



All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest-ever goalkeepers, Ray Clemence.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Ray Clemence 1948-2020. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020