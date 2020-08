เบ็คแฮมได้เฮ! 'อินเตอร์ ไมอามี'ปลดล็อคชนะเกมแรก

Couldn’t be there for our historic first win in our stadium but I was there in spirit ⚽️ congratulations to @alonsodt our staff , players and of course our fans that also couldn’t be there... Winning feels good right @intermiamicf ⚽️ it’s 3am , hairs a mess , flags the wrong way around but don’t care cause we win ⚽️

