เก็บไม่ไหว! โอบาเมยองเปิดใจพลาดโทษนำชัยปืน

My son was wishing me to score in that game, that was the opportunity.. I came home and he told me no worries you’ll score in the next one !! Feel sorry but at the same time I feel proud of what the team did and I’m a team player since day one, so let’s go forward and keep the head up🙏🏽we never say enough thank you for the support 💪🏽

