สโมสรดังร่วมไว้อาลัย 'น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส' ตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษ

วงการลูกหนังแดนผู้ดี ร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษและสโมสรปีศาจแดง

บรรดาสโมสรชื่อดังต่างร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส ตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษ และทีมแมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด ที่ถึงแก่กรรมเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา

ตำนานมิดฟิลด์ทีมชาติอังกฤษ สิ้นใจอย่างสงบด้วยการป่วยโรคมะเร็งต่อมลูกหมากและภาวะสมองเสื่อมในวัย 78 ปีหลังป่วยสะสมมาเป็นเวลานานเมื่อวันคืนของวันที่ 30 ตุลาคม

ทั้งนี้ น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส เป็นผลผลิตจากอคาเดมีของทัพปีศาจแดงตั้งแต่ปี 1957 ก่อนขึ้นชุดใหญ่ในปี 1960 และค้าแข้งกับทีมยาวนานถึง 11 ปี และมีส่วนช่วยทีมคว้าแชมป์ยูโรเปี้ยน คัพ แชมป์ยุโรปสมัยแรกของสโมสรในปี 1967/68 โดยหลังจากนั้นเขาย้ายออกจากทีมไปเล่นกับมิดเดิลสโบรห์และเปรสตัน นอร์ธ เอนด์ ต่อด้วยการจับงานกุนซือกับเปรสตันฯ, แวนคูเวอร์ ไวท์แคปส์ และเวสต์บรอมวิช อัลเบี้ยน นอกจากนี้เขายังอยู่ในทีมชาติอังกฤษชุดแชมป์ฟุตบอลโลกปี 1966 อีกด้วย

ทีมเพิ่มเติม

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Nobby Stiles MBE.



An integral part of our first-ever European Cup-winning side, Nobby was a titan of the club’s history, cherished for his heart and personality on and off the pitch.



He will be sorely missed by us all. pic.twitter.com/aT0Mk47cEl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2020

One of English football's greats. Rest in peace, Nobby Stiles. pic.twitter.com/RiMkvob0Y2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2020

From across town, we're sending our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Nobby Stiles 💙 https://t.co/ue2dFGcKcV — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 30, 2020

When he danced, the country danced with him.



Rest in peace, Nobby Stiles MBE.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who adored him. https://t.co/5fLBCVXFzW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2020

We’re incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Nobby Stiles, a key member of our @FIFAWorldCup-winning squad, at the age of 78.



All of our thoughts are with Nobby’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NJygFddX7F — England (@England) October 30, 2020

Very sad news. Our thoughts go out to Nobby's friends and family.



A vital part of that historic midfield alongside Alan Ball and a teammate of another late legend, Ray Wilson.



The heroes of '66 will always live on in our hearts. 💙 https://t.co/uGHx3G3TmH — Everton (@Everton) October 30, 2020