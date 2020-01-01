อังกฤษ

สโมสรดังร่วมไว้อาลัย 'น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส' ตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษ

วงการลูกหนังแดนผู้ดี ร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษและสโมสรปีศาจแดง

บรรดาสโมสรชื่อดังต่างร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส ตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษ และทีมแมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด ที่ถึงแก่กรรมเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา

ตำนานมิดฟิลด์ทีมชาติอังกฤษ สิ้นใจอย่างสงบด้วยการป่วยโรคมะเร็งต่อมลูกหมากและภาวะสมองเสื่อมในวัย 78 ปีหลังป่วยสะสมมาเป็นเวลานานเมื่อวันคืนของวันที่ 30 ตุลาคม

ทั้งนี้ น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส เป็นผลผลิตจากอคาเดมีของทัพปีศาจแดงตั้งแต่ปี 1957 ก่อนขึ้นชุดใหญ่ในปี 1960 และค้าแข้งกับทีมยาวนานถึง 11 ปี และมีส่วนช่วยทีมคว้าแชมป์ยูโรเปี้ยน คัพ แชมป์ยุโรปสมัยแรกของสโมสรในปี 1967/68 โดยหลังจากนั้นเขาย้ายออกจากทีมไปเล่นกับมิดเดิลสโบรห์และเปรสตัน นอร์ธ เอนด์ ต่อด้วยการจับงานกุนซือกับเปรสตันฯ, แวนคูเวอร์ ไวท์แคปส์ และเวสต์บรอมวิช อัลเบี้ยน นอกจากนี้เขายังอยู่ในทีมชาติอังกฤษชุดแชมป์ฟุตบอลโลกปี 1966 อีกด้วย

