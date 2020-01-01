สโมสรดังร่วมไว้อาลัย 'น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส' ตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษ
บรรดาสโมสรชื่อดังต่างร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส ตำนานแชมป์โลกทีมชาติอังกฤษ และทีมแมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด ที่ถึงแก่กรรมเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา
ตำนานมิดฟิลด์ทีมชาติอังกฤษ สิ้นใจอย่างสงบด้วยการป่วยโรคมะเร็งต่อมลูกหมากและภาวะสมองเสื่อมในวัย 78 ปีหลังป่วยสะสมมาเป็นเวลานานเมื่อวันคืนของวันที่ 30 ตุลาคม
ทั้งนี้ น็อบบี้ สไตล์ส เป็นผลผลิตจากอคาเดมีของทัพปีศาจแดงตั้งแต่ปี 1957 ก่อนขึ้นชุดใหญ่ในปี 1960 และค้าแข้งกับทีมยาวนานถึง 11 ปี และมีส่วนช่วยทีมคว้าแชมป์ยูโรเปี้ยน คัพ แชมป์ยุโรปสมัยแรกของสโมสรในปี 1967/68 โดยหลังจากนั้นเขาย้ายออกจากทีมไปเล่นกับมิดเดิลสโบรห์และเปรสตัน นอร์ธ เอนด์ ต่อด้วยการจับงานกุนซือกับเปรสตันฯ, แวนคูเวอร์ ไวท์แคปส์ และเวสต์บรอมวิช อัลเบี้ยน นอกจากนี้เขายังอยู่ในทีมชาติอังกฤษชุดแชมป์ฟุตบอลโลกปี 1966 อีกด้วย
We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Nobby Stiles MBE.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2020
An integral part of our first-ever European Cup-winning side, Nobby was a titan of the club’s history, cherished for his heart and personality on and off the pitch.
He will be sorely missed by us all. pic.twitter.com/aT0Mk47cEl
One of English football's greats. Rest in peace, Nobby Stiles. pic.twitter.com/RiMkvob0Y2— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2020
From across town, we're sending our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Nobby Stiles 💙 https://t.co/ue2dFGcKcV— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 30, 2020
When he danced, the country danced with him.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2020
Rest in peace, Nobby Stiles MBE.
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who adored him. https://t.co/5fLBCVXFzW
We’re incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Nobby Stiles, a key member of our @FIFAWorldCup-winning squad, at the age of 78.— England (@England) October 30, 2020
All of our thoughts are with Nobby’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NJygFddX7F
Very sad news. Our thoughts go out to Nobby's friends and family.— Everton (@Everton) October 30, 2020
A vital part of that historic midfield alongside Alan Ball and a teammate of another late legend, Ray Wilson.
The heroes of '66 will always live on in our hearts. 💙 https://t.co/uGHx3G3TmH
A legend of the English game.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 30, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of World Cup winner, Nobby Stiles.
Rest in peace. https://t.co/ZFWLXU1Z6M