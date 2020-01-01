วงการลูกหนังร่วมอาลัย "โคบี ไบรอันท์" เสียชีวิต

วงการลูกหนังร่วมอาลัย โคบี ไบรอันท์ ตำนานนักบาสเกตบอล NBA ซึ่งเสียชีวิตจากเหตุการณ์เฮลิคอปเตอร์ตก

อังเดร เชฟเชนโก้

อิเกร์ กาซิยาส

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

เคราร์ด เดวโลเฟว

Can’t believe that.. Prayers for the family. BIG BIG LEGEND. 🙏 Posted by Gerard Deulofeu on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ไบเออร์ เลเวอร์คูเซน

No words...💔 One of the greatest sport legends of all time has gone too soon. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. RIP Kobe Posted by Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เควิน ปรินซ์-บัวเต็ง

Speechless 😶 and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA 🙏🏾 Posted by Kevin-Prince Boateng on Sunday, January 26, 2020

กาลาตาซาราย

Huzur içinde uyu #KobeBryant! Basketbola kattığın her şey için teşekkürler. Seni özleyeceğiz... #RIPMamba Posted by Galatasaray on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เม็ตซ์

บาร์เซโลนา

Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wGhF4xouVL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2020

เลบานเต้

Consternados con la noticia 😢 Una leyenda del basket 🏀 nos deja pero su legado será eterno. Trasladamos nuestras condolencias a familiares y amigos en estos momentos tan duros. D.E.P. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/6iCzIWHjP1 — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) January 26, 2020

ฟรานเชสโก้ ต็อตติ

Onorato di averti conosciuto, Campione dentro e fuori dal campo! R.I.P. Posted by Francesco Totti on Sunday, January 26, 2020

สวอนซี ซิตี้

💔 A true sporting great.



RIP Kobe Bryant 🌹 pic.twitter.com/t89sbJ1MTb — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 26, 2020

มิเกล เวโลโซ

🐍 Black Mamba 🐍 Rest in Peace...... Posted by Miguel Veloso on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ฟีฟ่า

A legend in one sport who loved, and was loved in, ours.#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/DwzJ2kox4C — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 26, 2020

เซเรีย บี

เปเป้ เรนา

Sin palabras por la muerte de Kobe Bryant. Una leyenda y un deportista ejemplar. Gracias por hacernos disfrutar del baloncesto. Mucho ánimo a su familia y amigos. #DEPKobe #BlackMamba #RestInPeace Posted by Pepe Reina on Sunday, January 26, 2020

นานี

Kobe just 10 days ago I had the pleasure of meeting you and felt what a great human being you were. I really thank you... Posted by Nani on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เอดิน เชโก้

เรอัล มาดริด

Official Announcement: Kobe Bryant#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 26, 2020

แอร์เบ ไลป์ซิก

A true sporting legend has been taken away from us far too soon. Rest in peace, Kobe. Posted by RB Leipzig on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ทีมชาติโปรตุเกส

Um nome gravado a ouro na história do desporto. Kobe Bryant, serás sempre lembrado como um dos maiores de sempre. A... Posted by Seleções de Portugal on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ท็อตแนม ฮ็อตสเปอร์

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. ‬ ‪The world of sport has lost a true... Posted by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ทีมชาติเยอรมัน

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant 🙏 Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones. Posted by Germany Football Team - Die Mannschaft on Sunday, January 26, 2020

บาเลนเซีย

Speechless. Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and all the victims. RIP. Posted by Valencia C.F on Sunday, January 26, 2020

จามเปาโล ปาซซินี

มาร์คัส แรชฟอร์ด

A true inspiration in the sporting industry. RIP legend 💔👑 Posted by Marcus Rashford on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เอเซเกล ลาเวซซี

ลาลีกา

LaLiga manifiesta sus condolencias ante el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant, leyenda mundial del baloncesto y del deporte.



Trasladamos nuestro más sentido pésame a sus familiares y amigos por esta gran pérdida. — LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 26, 2020

แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด

We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1IDAGRqafS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2020

ซามูเอล เอโต้

ดาวิด อลาบา

Legend. Idol. More than a sportsman. It‘s hard to believe. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾 All my prayers are with the Bryant family. Posted by David Alaba on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เคลาดิโอ มาร์คิซิโอ

You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream And I’ll always love you for it. But I can’t love you obsessively for much... Posted by Claudio Marchisio on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เนย์มาร์

Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe... que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos 🙏🏽🖤 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020

ฮาคาน ซูเคอร์

‪Buradaki herkes gibi derin bir şok içindeyim..😔‬ ‪Efsaneler yaşayanlar için ölmüyor ama bu kadar severken ve hayranken... Posted by Hakan Şükür on Sunday, January 26, 2020

มิตติ ติยะไพรัช