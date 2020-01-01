World Cup

วงการลูกหนังร่วมอาลัย "โคบี ไบรอันท์" เสียชีวิต

วงการลูกหนังร่วมอาลัย โคบี ไบรอันท์ ตำนานนักบาสเกตบอล NBA ซึ่งเสียชีวิตจากเหตุการณ์เฮลิคอปเตอร์ตก

อังเดร เชฟเชนโก้

 

R.I.P. 🙏🏻💔 Kobe Bryant

Posted by Andriy Shevchenko on Sunday, January 26, 2020

อิเกร์ กาซิยาส

เคราร์ด เดวโลเฟว

 

Can’t believe that.. Prayers for the family. BIG BIG LEGEND. 🙏

Posted by Gerard Deulofeu on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ไบเออร์ เลเวอร์คูเซน

 

No words...💔 One of the greatest sport legends of all time has gone too soon. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. RIP Kobe

Posted by Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เควิน ปรินซ์-บัวเต็ง

 

Speechless 😶 and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA 🙏🏾

Posted by Kevin-Prince Boateng on Sunday, January 26, 2020

กาลาตาซาราย

 

Huzur içinde uyu #KobeBryant! Basketbola kattığın her şey için teşekkürler. Seni özleyeceğiz... #RIPMamba

Posted by Galatasaray on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เม็ตซ์

บาร์เซโลนา

เลบานเต้

ฟรานเชสโก้ ต็อตติ

 

Onorato di averti conosciuto, Campione dentro e fuori dal campo! R.I.P.

Posted by Francesco Totti on Sunday, January 26, 2020

สวอนซี ซิตี้

มิเกล เวโลโซ

 

🐍 Black Mamba 🐍 Rest in Peace......

Posted by Miguel Veloso on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ฟีฟ่า

เซเรีย บี

 

RIP Leggenda

Posted by Lega B on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เปเป้ เรนา

 

Sin palabras por la muerte de Kobe Bryant. Una leyenda y un deportista ejemplar. Gracias por hacernos disfrutar del baloncesto. Mucho ánimo a su familia y amigos. #DEPKobe #BlackMamba #RestInPeace

Posted by Pepe Reina on Sunday, January 26, 2020

นานี

 

Kobe just 10 days ago I had the pleasure of meeting you and felt what a great human being you were. I really thank you...

Posted by Nani on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เอดิน เชโก้

 

RIP #KobeBryant 😢

Posted by Edin Džeko on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เรอัล มาดริด

แอร์เบ ไลป์ซิก

 

A true sporting legend has been taken away from us far too soon. Rest in peace, Kobe.

Posted by RB Leipzig on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ทีมชาติโปรตุเกส

 

Um nome gravado a ouro na história do desporto. Kobe Bryant, serás sempre lembrado como um dos maiores de sempre. A...

Posted by Seleções de Portugal on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ท็อตแนม ฮ็อตสเปอร์

 

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. ‬ ‪The world of sport has lost a true...

Posted by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ทีมชาติเยอรมัน

 

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant 🙏 Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones.

Posted by Germany Football Team - Die Mannschaft on Sunday, January 26, 2020

บาเลนเซีย

 

Speechless. Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and all the victims. RIP.

Posted by Valencia C.F on Sunday, January 26, 2020

จามเปาโล ปาซซินี

 

Incredibile...non ci sono parole 💔 🙏🏻!!! R.I.P LEGGENDA. #blackmamba #24 #8 #kobe #idolo

Posted by Giampaolo Pazzini on Sunday, January 26, 2020

มาร์คัส แรชฟอร์ด

 

A true inspiration in the sporting industry. RIP legend 💔👑

Posted by Marcus Rashford on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เอเซเกล ลาเวซซี

 

QEPD KOBE 🙏🏼

Posted by Ezequiel Lavezzi on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ลาลีกา

แมนเชสเตอร์ ยูไนเต็ด

ซามูเอล เอโต้

 

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Adrénaline 💉💉💉💉💉💉

Posted by Samuel Eto'o on Sunday, January 26, 2020

ดาวิด อลาบา

 

Legend. Idol. More than a sportsman. It‘s hard to believe. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾 All my prayers are with the Bryant family.

Posted by David Alaba on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เคลาดิโอ มาร์คิซิโอ

 

You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream And I’ll always love you for it. But I can’t love you obsessively for much...

Posted by Claudio Marchisio on Sunday, January 26, 2020

เนย์มาร์

ฮาคาน ซูเคอร์

 

‪Buradaki herkes gibi derin bir şok içindeyim..😔‬ ‪Efsaneler yaşayanlar için ölmüyor ama bu kadar severken ve hayranken...

Posted by Hakan Şükür on Sunday, January 26, 2020

มิตติ ติยะไพรัช

 

RIP Kobe Bryant เป็นหนึ่งในสุดยอดนักกีฬาตลอดกาล อันดับ 4 ผู้ทำคะแนนสูงสุดตลอดกาลบาสเก็ตบอล เพิ่งถูกเลบรอน...

Posted by Miti Tiyapairat on Sunday, January 26, 2020

 

