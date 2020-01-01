ลูกหนังโลกร่วมอาลัย'ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา'
วงการฟุตบอลร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา ตำนานลูกหนังทีมชาติอาร์เจนตินา ที่เสียชีวิตลงเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา
ยอดตำนานอาร์เจนไตน์เพิ่งออกจากโรงพยาบาลเมื่อ 2 สัปดาห์ก่อน หลังมีอาการเลือดคั่งในสมองจนต้องเข้ารับการผ่าตัด ล่าสุดมาราโดนาเกิดหัวใจวายและล้มวูบไปกับพื้นที่บ้าน ก่อนถูกหามขึ้นรถฉุกเฉินส่งโรงพยาบาลทันที ซึ่งมีรายงานตามมาในภายหลังว่าเขาเสียชีวิตลงแล้ว ท่ามกลางความโศกเศร้าของวงการลูกหนังโลกFootball stars took to social media in the wake of the news to grieve the loss of a true football genius.
La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.— AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020
Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed
Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA— Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020
Per Sempre 💙— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020
Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV
Nunca te vamos a olvidar. Siempre estarás con nosotros. #GraciasDiego QEPD pic.twitter.com/gP24l3un3p— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 25, 2020
Diego Maradona, one of football's most beloved icons, has died.— Goal (@goal) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/IHBVzyU7q2
Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020
Día triste para el fútbol. Ha fallecido Maradona. DEP genio de este deporte. #maradios 😭 pic.twitter.com/o1oXUFmFPG— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) November 25, 2020
We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn
Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020
Legendary 💔 pic.twitter.com/BRd5oAXV9S— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2020
🙏🏼 Falleció Diego Armando #Maradona .— Planeta Boca Juniors (en 🏡) (@PlanetaBoca) November 25, 2020
💛 QEPD, Pelusa. Gracias por las alegrías. pic.twitter.com/rSWEOxt6N9
One of the very best to grace our game.— Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/aucbDkZbML
Football has lost one of its greatest icons.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/uGIinhLDgf
A true great of the game.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/jImGjnjhUl
One of the greatest to ever do it. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/zl1zzDHiS1— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) November 25, 2020
Your memory will live on forever...— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 25, 2020
Rest in Peace Maradona. pic.twitter.com/kQlonM7FXF
Wow! 😪😓 RIP to a Real LEGEND!!!! #Maradona 🕊💫 pic.twitter.com/Wf10gawPFq— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) November 25, 2020
Official Announcement: Diego Armando Maradona passes away. #RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 25, 2020
One of the greatest footballers of all time.— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/2ON3t6Lkwh
Quite simply - a player like no other.— michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/J5QM6Qm7e5
Rest in peace, Diego. Football will forever thank you.— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 25, 2020
Addio Diego, eterno campione. Grazie, da tutti noi amanti del calcio. pic.twitter.com/rw34krJ0ZV
A genius of his art. A master of our game. One of the all-time greats.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SRsFhnGrlX
❤ Maradona es #LaLigaHistory ❤— LaLiga (@LaLiga) November 25, 2020
📸 https://t.co/NdxKE5vQIj pic.twitter.com/lflhM9mfFI
Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona. You are eternal. pic.twitter.com/qHN7Qc4oxa— Johan Cruyff (@JohanCruyff) November 25, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.— Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2020
Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/qUyc5BJ1OD
I’ll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/kBt9uItCtc
We mourn the tragic demise of the legendary @Argentina footballing icon Diego #Maradona , who was adored by fans and football lovers across the world.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 25, 2020
RIP 🙏 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ggi403YTsl
Diego Armando Maradona has passed away. Terrible news. No words. Unbelievable. RIP, Dios 💙🙏🏻— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2020
Feeling thankful I had the opportunity to meet you a few times. An unbelievable player and a real joy to watch. But also an extremely warm and friendly person off the pitch. A true inspiration for myself and many others. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Diego ❤️⚽ pic.twitter.com/6Zr74KY4uo— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) November 25, 2020
R.I.P. legend.... will never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/SgjDxrY5Bp— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) November 25, 2020
Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020
One of the greatest to play the game. An inspiration across the world. A huge loss to the football family.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2020
RIP, Diego ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnNwiNs8CP
My friend 😔 RIP🌹— Lothar Matthäus (@LMatthaeus10) November 25, 2020
(Source: picture alliance / dpa) pic.twitter.com/6zoKN3unlj
Hasta siempre, Diego. pic.twitter.com/IDrvng1CSq— River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 25, 2020
Mon idole est décédée,— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football
Gracias El Pibe 💔
🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt
Rest In Peace, Diego Armando Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JB0DiVEwxH— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 25, 2020
Unforgettable.— England (@England) November 25, 2020
Farewell, Diego. A legend of our game. pic.twitter.com/iIXGLEf7B1
RIP to a great!— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) November 25, 2020
Condolences to your family. 🙏🏼🌹
Never got to meet Diego but always watch him as a kid on YouTube and definitely inspired me. #TheBeautifulGame pic.twitter.com/NtyzjW7iIC
Mi piange il cuore, è stato un onore affrontarti, avevi un cuore grande, continuerai a fare magie e a regalare gioia ed emozione per sempre #Maradona Ciao Diego RIP pic.twitter.com/U61pv6QRih— Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) November 25, 2020
Every era has had great number 10s, but very few have defined an era.— Inter (@Inter_en) November 25, 2020
Maradona wasn't just a great opponent, he was the greatest.
Ciao, Diego. #FCIM pic.twitter.com/WFHowjdl6K
A truly sad day for football. One of the greats has passed on. An inspiration for millions of people across generations around the world. A true icon!! RIP Legend. 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SqMhm2lzfy— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 25, 2020
Se ne va il dio del calcio.. grazie di tutto Diego pic.twitter.com/tOvyQxqWnT— Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) November 25, 2020
My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man...charismatic, a leader...A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT
One of the greatest to ever grace our beautiful game.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2020
Farewell, Diego 💙 pic.twitter.com/GrowTxX0Xp
You have always given me emotions and smiles. Nothing will undo what you have done for all those who love football. Rest In Peace eternal legend.❤️🙏🏻 #Maradona https://t.co/wp3FoUVYZf pic.twitter.com/qvQv12qEcH— Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace, Legend. 🙏— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 25, 2020
Diego Maradona. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ftw1h1TNuc
RIP Legend.— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 25, 2020
You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️
AÏE AÏE AÏE F*CKING 2020 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xc1CDKDg2
By far the best I ever saw growing up, and arguably the greatest ever #RipDiego #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/OM9RhAFFvU— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 25, 2020
A hero for an entire country and football itself.— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 25, 2020
One of the greatest players to have graced the game of football, and we were lucky enough to enjoy you at Sevilla FC.
Diego Armando Maradona, forever eternal.
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BXHNC51vxe
Hai scritto la storia del calcio... Ciao Diego❤️ #DiegoArmandoMaradona pic.twitter.com/7a2f2nGWIG— Francesco Totti (@Totti) November 25, 2020
You were always a genius. Today is a very sad day and a great loss.— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) November 25, 2020
But you my friend are eternal.
Ciao Diego.
Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/jeNxXzM6s9