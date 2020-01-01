ลูกหนังโลกร่วมอาลัย'ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา'

วงการฟุตบอลร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา ตำนานดาวเตะทีมชาติอาร์เจนตินา

วงการฟุตบอลร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา ตำนานลูกหนังทีมชาติอาร์เจนตินา ที่เสียชีวิตลงเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา

ยอดตำนานอาร์เจนไตน์เพิ่งออกจากโรงพยาบาลเมื่อ 2 สัปดาห์ก่อน หลังมีอาการเลือดคั่งในสมองจนต้องเข้ารับการผ่าตัด ล่าสุดมาราโดนาเกิดหัวใจวายและล้มวูบไปกับพื้นที่บ้าน ก่อนถูกหามขึ้นรถฉุกเฉินส่งโรงพยาบาลทันที ซึ่งมีรายงานตามมาในภายหลังว่าเขาเสียชีวิตลงแล้ว ท่ามกลางความโศกเศร้าของวงการลูกหนังโลกFootball stars took to social media in the wake of the news to grieve the loss of a true football genius.

Quite simply - a player like no other.

Rest In Peace Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/J5QM6Qm7e5 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace, Diego. Football will forever thank you.



Addio Diego, eterno campione. Grazie, da tutti noi amanti del calcio. pic.twitter.com/rw34krJ0ZV — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 25, 2020

A genius of his art. A master of our game. One of the all-time greats.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SRsFhnGrlX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona. You are eternal. pic.twitter.com/qHN7Qc4oxa — Johan Cruyff (@JohanCruyff) November 25, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/qUyc5BJ1OD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2020

I’ll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona



pic.twitter.com/kBt9uItCtc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 25, 2020

We mourn the tragic demise of the legendary @Argentina footballing icon Diego #Maradona , who was adored by fans and football lovers across the world.



RIP 🙏 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ggi403YTsl — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 25, 2020

Diego Armando Maradona has passed away. Terrible news. No words. Unbelievable. RIP, Dios 💙🙏🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2020

Feeling thankful I had the opportunity to meet you a few times. An unbelievable player and a real joy to watch. But also an extremely warm and friendly person off the pitch. A true inspiration for myself and many others. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Diego ❤️⚽ pic.twitter.com/6Zr74KY4uo — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) November 25, 2020

R.I.P. legend.... will never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/SgjDxrY5Bp — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest to play the game. An inspiration across the world. A huge loss to the football family.



RIP, Diego ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnNwiNs8CP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2020

My friend 😔 RIP🌹

.

(Source: picture alliance / dpa) pic.twitter.com/6zoKN3unlj — Lothar Matthäus (@LMatthaeus10) November 25, 2020

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe 💔

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

Rest In Peace, Diego Armando Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JB0DiVEwxH — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 25, 2020

Unforgettable.



Farewell, Diego. A legend of our game. pic.twitter.com/iIXGLEf7B1 — England (@England) November 25, 2020

RIP to a great!

Condolences to your family. 🙏🏼🌹

Never got to meet Diego but always watch him as a kid on YouTube and definitely inspired me. #TheBeautifulGame pic.twitter.com/NtyzjW7iIC — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) November 25, 2020

Mi piange il cuore, è stato un onore affrontarti, avevi un cuore grande, continuerai a fare magie e a regalare gioia ed emozione per sempre #Maradona Ciao Diego RIP pic.twitter.com/U61pv6QRih — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) November 25, 2020

Every era has had great number 10s, but very few have defined an era.



Maradona wasn't just a great opponent, he was the greatest.



Ciao, Diego. #FCIM pic.twitter.com/WFHowjdl6K — Inter (@Inter_en) November 25, 2020

A truly sad day for football. One of the greats has passed on. An inspiration for millions of people across generations around the world. A true icon!! RIP Legend. 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SqMhm2lzfy — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 25, 2020

Se ne va il dio del calcio.. grazie di tutto Diego pic.twitter.com/tOvyQxqWnT — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) November 25, 2020

My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man...charismatic, a leader...A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.

RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest to ever grace our beautiful game.



Farewell, Diego 💙 pic.twitter.com/GrowTxX0Xp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

You have always given me emotions and smiles. Nothing will undo what you have done for all those who love football. Rest In Peace eternal legend.❤️🙏🏻 #Maradona https://t.co/wp3FoUVYZf pic.twitter.com/qvQv12qEcH — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) November 25, 2020

RIP Legend.

You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️



AÏE AÏE AÏE F*CKING 2020 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xc1CDKDg2 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 25, 2020

By far the best I ever saw growing up, and arguably the greatest ever #RipDiego #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/OM9RhAFFvU — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 25, 2020

A hero for an entire country and football itself.

One of the greatest players to have graced the game of football, and we were lucky enough to enjoy you at Sevilla FC.

Diego Armando Maradona, forever eternal.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BXHNC51vxe — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 25, 2020

Hai scritto la storia del calcio... Ciao Diego❤️ #DiegoArmandoMaradona pic.twitter.com/7a2f2nGWIG — Francesco Totti (@Totti) November 25, 2020