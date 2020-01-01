อาร์เจนตินา

ลูกหนังโลกร่วมอาลัย'ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา'

วงการฟุตบอลร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา ตำนานดาวเตะทีมชาติอาร์เจนตินา

วงการฟุตบอลร่วมไว้อาลัยให้กับการจากไปของ ดิเอโก้ มาราโดนา ตำนานลูกหนังทีมชาติอาร์เจนตินา ที่เสียชีวิตลงเมื่อคืนที่ผ่านมา

ยอดตำนานอาร์เจนไตน์เพิ่งออกจากโรงพยาบาลเมื่อ 2 สัปดาห์ก่อน หลังมีอาการเลือดคั่งในสมองจนต้องเข้ารับการผ่าตัด ล่าสุดมาราโดนาเกิดหัวใจวายและล้มวูบไปกับพื้นที่บ้าน ก่อนถูกหามขึ้นรถฉุกเฉินส่งโรงพยาบาลทันที ซึ่งมีรายงานตามมาในภายหลังว่าเขาเสียชีวิตลงแล้ว ท่ามกลางความโศกเศร้าของวงการลูกหนังโลกFootball stars took to social media in the wake of the news to grieve the loss of a true football genius.

