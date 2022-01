มาแล้วจ้า! ทริปเปียร์โผล่ตรวจร่างกายสนามซ้อมนิวคาสเซิล

Kieran Trippier has arrived at the Newcastle United training ground to undergo his medical 👨🏻‍⚕️

The England full-back flew into the North East from Madrid on a private jet this lunchtime 🛩

£12m+ fee agreed last night with Atletico Madrid. Tripper will sign 2.5yr deal #NUFC ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3Zv4lxQsft