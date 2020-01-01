ผีมาสอง! ผู้จัดบัลลงดอร์เลือก 10 นายด่านดีสุดตลอดกาล

ผู้มอบรางวัลบัลลงดอร์จัดอันดับ 10 ผู้รักษาประตูเจ๋งสุดตลอดกาล โดยมีสองนายด่านจากปีศาจแดงติดเข้ามาในลิสต์ด้วย

France Football เจ้าของรางวัลบัลลงดอร์ จัดอันดับ 10 ผู้รักษาประตูที่ดีที่สุดตลอดกาลของวงการลูกหนังโลก ปรากฎว่า มีชื่อของ ปีเตอร์ ชไมเคิล และ เอ็ดวิน ฟาน เดอร์ ซาร์ สองตำนานมือกาวของแมนฯยูฯติดเข้ามาในลิสต์ด้วย

มือกาวอันดับ 1 ตลอดกาลที่ได้รับการคัดเลือกจาก France Football เป็นใครไปไม่ได้ นอกจาก เลฟ ยาชิน ตำนานของสหภาพโซเวียต นายทวารหนึ่งเดียวในประวัติศาสตร์ที่เคยคว้ารางวัลบัลลงดอร์

ขณะที่อันดับสองตกเป็นของ กอร์ดอน แบงค์ส ตำนานผู้รักษาประตูทีมชาติอังกฤษ ตามมาด้วย ดีโน ซอฟฟ์ ตำนานนายด่านทีมชาติอิตาลี

ทีมเพิ่มเติม

ส่วนในรายของ มานูเอล นอยเออร์ และ จานลุยจิ บุฟฟอน คือสองมือกาวที่ยังเล่นอยู่ ที่มีชื่อติดเข้ามาในการจัดอันดับครั้งนี้ด้วย

10 ผู้รักษาประตูที่ดีที่สุดตลอดกาล จากการจัดอันดับของ France Football

1. เลฟ ยาชิน

2. กอร์ดอน แบงค์ส

3. ดิโน ซอฟฟ์

4. จานลุยจิ บุฟฟอน

5. มานูเอล นอยเออร์

6. ปีเตอร์ ชไมเคิล

7. เซ็ปป์ ไมเออร์

8. อิเกร์ กาซิยาส

9. เอ็ดวิน ฟาน เดอร์ ซาร์

10. ปีเตอร์ ชิลตัน

LEV YASHIN has been named the greatest goalkeeper of all-time in a rundown by France Football.

English shot-stoppers and Manchester United heroes feature highly in the top-ten list that sees the Black Spider come out on top.

With a career that spanned 20 years, Yashin only ever played for Dynamo Moscow and the USSR, winning the 1960 European Championship and awarded the Ballon d’Or title three years later – the only goalkeeper to ever claim the honour.

Yashin never won the World Cup having fallen in the semi-finals of the 1966 tournament that France Football‘s No2 won.

Gordon Banks was named Fifa Goalkeeper of the Year six times in a row as Yashin exited the stage, starting with the year of that Wembley triumph.

In terms of individual moments, the Englishman’s most memorable save came in the 1970 World Cup versus Brazil with a stunning parry to deny a nailed-on Pele header – described by many as the greatest stop of all-time.

Coming in at No3 is Dino Zoff, the Italian keeper who clocked 112 caps for his country.

A World Cup winner with six Serie A titles added from a stint with Juventus, Zoff also had a solid coaching career with Lazio before guiding Italy to the Euro 2000 final.

Two modern stars make up the top-five with Gianluigi Buffon ranked fourth, ahead of Manuel Neuer.

Few could argue with Buffon’s presence as the Azzurri’s most-capped player by an absolute mile having enjoyed a 25-year career that is set to continue into next season at least.

Neuer however has experienced something of a decline since a troublesome foot injury that preceded a disastrous 2018 World Cup.

However the Bayern Munich captain has been a major part of his club’s seven-consecutive Bundesliga crowns, plus a World Cup and Champions League triumph, while possessing his own unique style of bombastically escaping his area to clear loose balls.

At No6 is Peter Schmeichel, a goalkeeper boasting titles in Denmark, Portugal and England with Manchester United as well as his country’s Euro 92 victory.

Few can match the Dane’s claim to being one of the 1990s’ best goalkeepers, a decade in which he won three Uefa Goalkeeper of the Year gongs.