ทาร์เดลีพุ่งโขก! ซูวอนขอทีเดียวน็อคชุนบุค 1-0 (มีคลิป)

⚽️ 80’ GOAL | Suwon FC 1-0 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors



🔴🔵 Tardeli's opens his account for the hosts in style, meeting Han Seung-gyu's cross with a diving header!#KLeague | #K리그 | #SUWvJEO pic.twitter.com/KsyWtGzlnB