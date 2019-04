ตื้นตัน! อ็อกซ์ร่ายซึ้งคืนสนามหงส์รอบ 1 ปี

367 days later...i can’t tell you how good it feels to be back 😁 thankyou to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my teammates too. Also a big thankyou to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player. The reception I got tonight is something I’ll remember for life. Thank you. 🔴 #ynwa

