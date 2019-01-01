ขอบคุณทุกฝ่าย! บัวเต็งลาบาร์ซาหลังหมดสัญญายืม
เควิน-ปรินซ์ บัวเต็ง ดาวเตะตัวยืมของบาร์เซโลนา แถลงอำลา บาร์เซโลนา หลังจากหมดสัญญายืมตัว พร้อมกล่าวขอบคุณทุกฝ่ายที่ช่วยให้ดีลนี้เกิดขึ้น
ตัวรุกชาวกานาย้ายมาเล่นกับอาซูลกรานาเมื่อเดือนมกราคม ด้วยสัญญายืมตัว 6 เดือน พ่วงอ็อปชันซื้อขาดในราคา 8 ล้านปอนด์
อย่างไรก็ดี ดาวเตะวัย 32 ได้รับโอกาสลงเล่นแค่ 4 เกม และไม่ได้รับสัญญาถาวรจากบาร์ซา นั่นทำให้เขาต้องย้ายกลับไปค้าแข้งกับ ซัสซูโอโล ต้นสังกัดในอิตาลีตามเดิม
"นี่คือจุดจบของหนึ่งในประสบการณ์ที่น่าตื่นเต้นที่สุดในอาชีพของผม ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ทำให้มันเป็นไปได้" บัวเต็ง ประกาศผ่านไอจี
"ขอบคุณเพื่อนร่วมทีมที่ทำให้ผมรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่บ้านตั้งแต่วันแรก พวกเขาคือแชมเปี้ยนและกลุ่มคนที่ยอดเยี่ยม"
"ขอบคุณบอร์ดบริหารที่คอยช่วยเหลือตลอด และขอบคุณแฟนบอลทุกคน ผมจะเก็บพวกคุณไว้ในใจของผม"
"ผมอยากอยู่ที่นี่นานกว่านี้ แต่ผมได้ให้ทุกอย่างที่ให้ได้ไปแล้วในทุกนาทีที่ผมใส่เสื้อตัวนี้"
Acaba aquí una de les experiències més emocionants de la meva carrera. Agraeixo a cada persona que ha fet possible tot això. Agraeixo als meus companys que m’han fet sentir a casa desde el primer moment, Campions i persones excepcionals. Agraeixo a la directiva, sempre disponibles i presents. Un pensament especial a l’afició, els culés: us portaré sempre al meu cor. Hauria volgut donar més però he donat tot el que he pogut en cada minut que se’m ha donat per honorar aquesta fantàstica samarreta. #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵 ——————————————————— Termina aquí una de las experiencias más emocionantes de mi carrera. Agradezco a cada persona que ha hecho posible todo esto. Agradezco a mis compañeros que me han hecho sentir en casa desde el primer momento, campeones y personas excepcionales. Agradezco a la directiva, siempre disponibles y presentes. Un pensamiento especial a la afición, los culés: os llevaré siempre en mi corazón. Hubiese querido dar más, pero he dado todo lo que he podido en cada minuto que se me ha dado para honrar esta fantástica camiseta #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵 ——————————————————————— Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career. I thank every person who made this possible. I thank my teammates who made me feel at home from day one, champions and great people. I thank all the management, available and always present. A special thought goes to all the fans: I will always carry you in my heart. I wanted to give something more, but I did my best in every minute of training and game that was given to me to honor this fantastic shirt! #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵