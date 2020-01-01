เซเรีย อา

กลับแมนฯยูฯ! สมอลลิงแถลงอำลาโรมา

กองหลังชาวอังกฤษโพสต์ขอบคุณหมาป่ากรุงโรม หลังหมดสัญญายืมตัวและเตรียมย้ายกลับรังปีศาจแดง

คริส สมอลลิง แถลงอำลา อาแอส โรมา หลังเตรียมย้ายกลับ แมนฯ ยูไนเต็ด เพราะหมดสัญญายืมตัวแล้ว

ปราการหลังชาวอังกฤษทำผลงานได้อย่างน่าประทับใจในลีกอิตาลี เมื่อทำไป 3 ประตู กับ 2 แอสซิสต์ จาก 37 เกมในฤดูกาลนี้

นั่นทำให้หมาป่ากรุงโรมพยายามเจรจาซื้อขาดแนวรับวัย 30 แต่สุดท้ายพวกเขาไม่สู้ค่าตัวที่ปีศาจแดงเรียกร้อง นักเตะจึงต้องย้ายกลับต้นสังกัดตามระเบียบ

