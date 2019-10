Wie is de sterkste speler in FIFA 20?

I’m not concentrating on any other number but 97 😂😂😂💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 Fifa 20 Strongest player. Earned Not Given. Be comfortable & confident about who & what ur about. @easportsfifa #BeastMode #BMO #Beast20 #Fifa20 #97Strength

A post shared by Adebayo Akinfenwa (@realakinfenwa) on Sep 16, 2019 at 9:06am PDT