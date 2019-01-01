Live Scores
"Voor altijd in onze gedachten" - Voetbalwereld bewijst laatste eer aan Emiliano Sala

Spelers en clubs hebben via sociale media hun droefheid en condoleances gedeeld nadat de politie bevestigde dat het lichaam van Sala is geborgen.

Het in het vliegtuigwrak aangetroffen stoffelijk overschot blijkt van de Argentijnse spits te zijn, zo bevestigde de politie van Dorset donderdagavond laat. Zijn familie is ingelicht en ook de nabestaanden van piloot David Ibbotson zijn op de hoogte gebracht. De 59-jarige Engelsman is nog niet gevonden.

Van over de hele wereld stromen de condoleances inmiddels binnen voor de familie van Sala. De voetbalwereld leefde twee weken intens mee met de winteraankoop van Cardiff City, die op weg naar zijn nieuwe club tragisch verongelukte.

 

Real Madrid have offered their condolences to the relatives and friends of Sala, with the La Liga side feeling "the pain of football fans, especially Argentine football".

