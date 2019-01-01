"Voor altijd in onze gedachten" - Voetbalwereld bewijst laatste eer aan Emiliano Sala
Het in het vliegtuigwrak aangetroffen stoffelijk overschot blijkt van de Argentijnse spits te zijn, zo bevestigde de politie van Dorset donderdagavond laat. Zijn familie is ingelicht en ook de nabestaanden van piloot David Ibbotson zijn op de hoogte gebracht. De 59-jarige Engelsman is nog niet gevonden.
Van over de hele wereld stromen de condoleances inmiddels binnen voor de familie van Sala. De voetbalwereld leefde twee weken intens mee met de winteraankoop van Cardiff City, die op weg naar zijn nieuwe club tragisch verongelukte.
Club Statement (07/02/19): https://t.co/ib8zJfWzvC— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 7, 2019
Forever in our thoughts
RIP Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with the family at this sad, sad time.— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 7, 2019
RIP EMI 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 7, 2019
No words to describe how sad this is. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 7 februari 2019
Descanza en paz pic.twitter.com/f1vPB42uvL— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 7, 2019
#RIPSala pic.twitter.com/izjhYHu1aA— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) 8 februari 2019
RIP hermano. 😢 🙏 On t’aime Emiliano Sala. Toujour dans nos coeurs. pic.twitter.com/RVmajoMa5q— Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano Sala.— FC Porto (@FCPorto) February 7, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. #FCPorto pic.twitter.com/Xehg73pIso
Rest in peace. Descansa en paz. Todas las fuerzas para la flia. all the strength for the family. pic.twitter.com/m1ZNdeVCmA— Jonas Gutierrez (@elgalgojonas) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/O6XBJ4vwRI— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/T8kgKKheqP— corentin (@CorentinTolisso) February 7, 2019
#LaLiga would like to extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RaU7yaMzvG— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 7, 2019
Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 7, 2019
Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/w3F7kt1d5Z
Gure doluminak Emiliano Sala zenaren senide eta gertukoei (1990-2019). Goian bego.— Athletic Club (@athletic_eus) February 8, 2019
Enorme tristeza 😢 QEDP Emiliano. Mis condolencias a familiares y amigos #PrayForSala 🙏🏾//Terribly sad 😢 Rest in peace, Emiliano. My condolences to his friends and family #PrayForSala 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/n9aV5CGcI1— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 8, 2019
May he rest in peace 💔 #EmilianoSala pic.twitter.com/VLhbA7tees— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 8, 2019
Heartbreaking to hear the news about Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace! 💙 Thoughts go out to the family and friends of Emiliano and the pilot. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7P07jFmcQR— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano Sala 🙏🏾😔 pic.twitter.com/JYpmL4zQu4— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) February 8, 2019
Descansa en paz. Fuerza para la Familia. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n2vSr1uAPD— Fede Fernandez (@pajarofernandez) February 8, 2019
El @valenciacf desea expresar sus públicas condolencias por la confirmación del fallecimiento de Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) February 7, 2019
DEP
Riposa in pace, Emiliano #Sala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VVN3AH0YOZ— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) February 7, 2019
RIP 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SFuQnztsVB— Kheira Hamraoui (@kheirahamraoui) February 7, 2019
Hasta siempre, Emiliano. pic.twitter.com/sUcndYRM2V— Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) February 7, 2019
— Ezequiel Lavezzi (@PochoLavezzi) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace Emiliano Sala.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 8, 2019
We’re sending love and condolences to everyone affected. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/FUY84A51SX
May you rest in peace Emiliano #Sala 🙏🏻💛💚💙— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace Emiliano Sala. Thoughts are with friends and family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9BnTKEawgz— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace, Emiliano Sala 🙏🏽— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) February 8, 2019
Condolences to the families of Emiliano and the pilot. pic.twitter.com/EDKsbxpmTg
Une pensée à sa famille et ses proches! Rest in peace 🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/nxCJk3hIV5— Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) February 8, 2019
A sad day. The thoughts and sincere condolences of UEFA and the whole European football family are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala this morning. pic.twitter.com/BD9P0TwwOX— UEFA (@UEFA) February 8, 2019
Lamento muchísimo esta noticia tan triste. Muchos guardábamos una luz de esperanza por vos, Emiliano. Le mando un abrazo muy grande a tus familiares y amigos, y agradezco en nombre de los argentinos el respeto de los colegas e hinchas de todas partes del mundo. Hasta siempre Emiliano! #RecenPorSala #PrayForSala
Rest in peace, Emiliano. 💙 pic.twitter.com/WmJrCuwg0x— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 8, 2019
The thoughts of everyone at #LFC are with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano.
The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala and all those at @CardiffCityFC and @FCNantes following last night’s sad news. pic.twitter.com/SOEZi2WNIa— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 8, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Emiliano Sala.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 8, 2019
Never Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/wLrY7SAkuk
⚫️ Le TFC présente ce matin ses sincères condoléances à la famille, aux proches, amis et anciens coéquipiers d'Emiliano Sala. Qu'il repose en paix 🙏— Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) February 8, 2019
→ https://t.co/RupNgt6QjA pic.twitter.com/Txsq9080W4
Real Madrid have offered their condolences to the relatives and friends of Sala, with the La Liga side feeling "the pain of football fans, especially Argentine football".
Comunicado Oficial: Emiliano Sala.#RealMadridhttps://t.co/FSgywS8ilU— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace, Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2019
The thoughts of everyone at West Ham United are with Emiliano Sala’s friends and family.— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace Emiliano. pic.twitter.com/w1J76C76Fk
Rest in peace, Emiliano Sala & David Ibbotson.— PSV (@PSV) February 8, 2019
Our thoughts are with their families and friends. pic.twitter.com/7oPoZArygI
🖤 Everyone at LOSC would like to express their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano Sala. pic.twitter.com/Yx0G51naOY— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 8, 2019
This is truly sad news, rest in peace Emiliano Sala 🙏 #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/bDIStJryir— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 8, 2019
⚫️ L'OGC Nice présente ses sincères condoléances à la famille et aux proches d'Emiliano Sala.— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) February 8, 2019
Une minute d'applaudissements sera respectée en sa mémoire lors de #OGCNOL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0uUrVlrntI
L'Olympique de Marseille tient à présenter ses condoléances à la famille d'Emiliano Sala et à ses proches. ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/qKXgb5QgoQ— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) February 8, 2019
Que en paz descanses 🙏🏼 Emiliano Sala. Mis condolencias a su familia. Mucha fuerza. pic.twitter.com/u4VpFToD1Q— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano #Sala 🙏#SFT pic.twitter.com/g1RJl5dOOk— Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) February 8, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala.— Everton (@Everton) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace, Emiliano. #RIPEmiliano pic.twitter.com/DS1ktCsdqL
FIFA and the whole football community are deeply saddened about the death of Emiliano Sala. FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino would like to extend their sincerest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are also with the family of pilot David Ibbotson pic.twitter.com/U2bBV7cb36— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 8, 2019