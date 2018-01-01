Maradona komt met steunbetuiging voor Koulibaly
Koulibaly stond de afgelopen week volop in de schijnwerpers in Italië, omdat hij tijdens de uitwedstrijd tegen Internazionale woensdag racistisch werd bejegend door een deel van het thuispubliek. Inter moet daarom twee thuiswedstrijden zonder publiek afwerken. De 27-jarige Koulibaly, die tijdens het duel in Milaan een rode kaart kreeg, kon na afloop op steun vanuit de hele voetbalwereld rekenen.
Ho giocato sette anni con il Napoli e anch'io ho subito cori razzisti da alcune tifoserie. Ricordo ancora gli striscioni che recitavano "Benvenuti in Italia". Mi sento ancora più napoletano e oggi voglio essere vicino a @kkoulibaly26. Spero che questo episodio segni un punto di svolta, per eliminare una volta per tutte il razzismo dal calcio. Un saluto a tutti! #NoalRazzismo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Yo jugué siete años en el Napoli, y también sufrí los cantos racistas de algunas hinchadas. Todavía me acuerdo de las banderas que decían "Bienvenidos a Italia". Yo me siento un napolitano más, y hoy quiero estar al lado de Kalidou Koulibaly. Espero que todo esto marque un antes y un después, para terminar de una vez con el racismo en el fútbol. Un saludo a todos! #NoalRacismo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - I played for seven years in Napoli, and I also suffered the racist songs of some fans. I still remember the flags that said "Welcome to Italy". I feel Neapolitan and today I want to be with Kalidou Koulibaly. I hope that all this helps to ends racism in football once and for all. Greetings to all! #NoRacism
"Ik hoop dat het allemaal helpt om voor eens en voor altijd racisme de voetbalwereld uit te krijgen. Groeten aan jullie allemaal! #NoRacism." Maradona droeg tussen 1984 en 1991 het shirt van Napoli. In die periode vierde de club z'n enige twee landstitels uit de clubhistorie.