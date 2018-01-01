Maradona komt met steunbetuiging voor Koulibaly

Diego Maradona heeft via Instagram een boodschap verstuurd om Napoli-speler Kalidou Koulibaly een hart onder de riem te steken.

Koulibaly stond de afgelopen week volop in de schijnwerpers in Italië, omdat hij tijdens de uitwedstrijd tegen Internazionale woensdag racistisch werd bejegend door een deel van het thuispubliek. Inter moet daarom twee thuiswedstrijden zonder publiek afwerken. De 27-jarige Koulibaly, die tijdens het duel in Milaan een rode kaart kreeg, kon na afloop op steun vanuit de hele voetbalwereld rekenen.

Onder meer Cristiano Ronaldo sprak al schande van het racisme tegenover Koulibaly en ook Diego Maradona is het zat. "Ik heb zeven jaar in Napels gespeeld en heb ook wel eens racistische liederen gehoord", schrijft de Argentijn op Instagram. "Ik kan me de vlaggen ook nog herinneren met de tekst 'Welkom in Italië'. Ik voel me nog steeds Napolitaans en ik ben vandaag met mijn gedachten bij Kalidou Koulibaly.""Ik hoop dat het allemaal helpt om voor eens en voor altijd racisme de voetbalwereld uit te krijgen. Groeten aan jullie allemaal! #NoRacism." Maradona droeg tussen 1984 en 1991 het shirt van Napoli. In die periode vierde de club z'n enige twee landstitels uit de clubhistorie.