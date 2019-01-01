THIJS -- NOG NIET AF -- "Laat Saturnus maar komen!" - Wereldkampioen Liverpool daagt het universum uit

The Reds rondden een waanzinnig jaar af met het verslaan van Flamengo in de finale van het WK voor Clubs. 2020 moet nog beter worden voor de club.

Het is de mooiste tijd van het jaar - en dan helemaal vooral als je toevallig fan bent van .

Voor de derde keer in zes maanden tijd krijgt de 'Champions Wall' van de koploper uit de Premier League een upgrade.

Jürgen Klopp en zijn mannen hebben weer een trofee aan de prijzenkast toegevoegd door het WK voor Clubs te winnen.

'Beste op Aarde', schreeuwde de krantenkop van Liverpool ECHO op zondag en daar valt momenteel niets tegenin te brengen.

In Doha werd Liverpool de eerste club die de , de Europese Super Cup en het WK voor Clubs in hetzelfde kalenderjaar won.

Kampioenen van Europa en van de hele wereld. "Laat Saturnus maar komen", grapte een supporter na afloop. Liverpool is klaar om het universum uit te dagen, als het moet.

Hoe het voelt om de beste te zijn? "Het is een uniek gevoel", zegt Roberto Firmino, matchwinner in de finale tegen . "Het is een geweldige tijd om bij Liverpool te horen", voegt Trent Alexander-Arnold toe.

Dat zijn geen unieke uitspraken, want Liverpool is gewend aan succes. Men heeft ook een fanbase die resultaten verwacht, maar ze hebben het lang, heel lang niet zo goed gehad als nu.

"We hebben historie geschreven", aldus Andy Robertson, al lijkt de club dat de laatste tijd bijna wekelijks te doen. Mijlpalen, records, herinneringen en prijzen: ze blijven maar komen.

Make no mistake, 2019 belongs to the men from Anfield. The Premier League title may have eluded them, and until that particular itch is scratched, nobody in red will be completely satisfied, but this is a club on the up in just about every way possible.

For once, it really was their year.

And the scary thing is, it could get even better. Liverpool head into Christmas 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and with a game in hand on their nearest rivals. Win at Leicester on Boxing Day and they can start thinking about ordering that silver polish, surely.

Their Champions League defence, too, remains on track. Atletico Madrid will pose a threat in the last 16, but why would a team such as this fear anybody?

You wouldn’t back anyone to beat them right now. Their belief, their quality and their resilience makes them the best club side on the planet.

Don’t agree? Well, what more do you want from a team? Liverpool boast the world’s best goalkeeper and the world’s best centre-back. Their full-backs are as good as it gets, as is their front three.

Four of the top seven players in this year’s Ballon d’Or list came from Anfield, and seven of the top 30. Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson can count themselves a little unfortunate to have missed out too, by the way.

The majority of those players are secured on long-term contracts, and they will be joined in January by a shrewd new signing in Takumi Minamino, the versatile attacking midfielder who has signed from Salzburg in a £7.25 million (€8m) deal. Rarely does this club stand still.

And then there’s the manager. Perhaps the biggest thing to happen to the club this month was the news that Klopp had committed to a new four-and-a-half year contract, which will keep him on Merseyside until 2024.

Klopp’s commitment to the Liverpool ‘project’ underlines the remarkable strides the club, never mind the team, have made since his arrival in October 2015. “There can be no better place than this,” the German said.

Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, described him as “the best manager there is". He’s the perfect fit for Liverpool, in every way imaginable. Players love him, staff love him, supporters adore him. Four years in, his legacy is already secured.

The progress can be seen everywhere. In the New Year, plans to upgrade Anfield, taking the stadium’s capacity beyond 60,000, will be formalised, while in the summer the Reds will move into their new £50m ($55m) training complex at Kirkby – a switch Klopp played a huge role in securing.

For the first time, their senior and Academy teams will together on one site. “It will be the football headquarter of Merseyside,” he told Goal last year.

These are significant moves, as is the forthcoming kit deal with Nike, which is expected to be announced in January. Liverpool went to the High Court to secure that, and believe it will have a transformative effect on the club’s commercial revenue. Their global brand has never been stronger, and partnership with one of the world’s leading brands it can only grow further.

In February, the club announced a record pre-tax profit of £125m ($140m) for the year up to May 2018. Turnover was up to £455m ($505m), part of a “stable and sustained improvement in the club’s financial position.” We can expect similar numbers when the next set of accounts are published.

It all adds up to a very healthy club. “People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress,” Klopp said recently. “And although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure.”

Not for the first time, the Liverpool manager summed it up best.

“The world in their hands,” read another headline on Monday. Right now, it really feels that way at Liverpool.