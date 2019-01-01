Serie A

Hoeveel goals scoorde Cristiano Ronaldo tot nu toe in zijn carrière?

De uiterst doelgerichte spits van Juventus is wereldwijd gezien een van de topscorers aller tijden. Dit zijn de cijfers die hij kan overleggen.

*Laatste bewerking: 19 oktober 2019, na afloop van Juventus - Brescia

Wie Cristiano Ronaldo zegt heeft het onmiddelijk over records, over statistieken en over zijn eeuwige rivaliteit met Lionel Messi. De Portugees scoort simpelweg vrijwel altijd en overal, of het nu in Portugal, Engeland, Spanje of tegenwoordig in Italië is.

Op dit moment staat hij op 701 officiële treffers in 975 duels en die goals kunnen worden onderverdeeld bij vier clubs en interlands:

GOALS BIJ SPORTING PORTUGAL

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN
Primeira Liga 3 25
Europa League + Champions League 0 3
Nationale bekertoernooien 2 3
TOTAAL 5 31

GOALS BIJ MANCHESTER UNITED

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN
Premier League 84 196
Champions League 16 55
Nationale bekertoernooien 17 39
WK voor Clubs 1
TOTAAL   118  292

GOALS BIJ REAL MADRID

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN
LaLiga 311 292
Champions League 105 101
Copa del Rey 22 30
Europese Super Cup 2 2
WK voor Clubs 6 6
Spaanse Super Cup 4 7
TOTAAL 450 438

GOALS BIJ JUVENTUS

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN
Serie A 25 38
Champions League 7 11
Coppa Italia 0 2
Supercopa de Italia 1 1
TOTAAL 33 52

INTERLANDGOALS VOOR PORTUGAL

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN
Oefeninterlands 17 47
WK-kwalificatie 30 38
EK-kwalificatie 27 33
Europees Kampioenschap 9 21
Wereldkampioenschap 7 17
Confederations Cup 2 4
Nations League 3 2
TOTAAL 95 162

TOTAALOVERZICHT

CLUB/LAND GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN GEMIDDELD PER WEDSTRIJD
Sporting 5 31 0,16
Manchester United 118 292 0,40
Real Madrid 450 438 1,03
Juventus 33 52 0,63
Portugal 95 162 0,58
TOTAAL 701 975 0,71

