Hoeveel goals scoorde Cristiano Ronaldo tot nu toe in zijn carrière?

De uiterst doelgerichte spits van Juventus is wereldwijd gezien een van de topscorers aller tijden. Dit zijn de cijfers die hij kan overleggen.

*Laatste bewerking: 19 oktober 2019, na afloop van - Brescia

Wie Cristiano Ronaldo zegt heeft het onmiddelijk over records, over statistieken en over zijn eeuwige rivaliteit met Lionel Messi. De Portugees scoort simpelweg vrijwel altijd en overal, of het nu in Portugal, Engeland, Spanje of tegenwoordig in Italië is.

Op dit moment staat hij op 701 officiële treffers in 975 duels en die goals kunnen worden onderverdeeld bij vier clubs en interlands:

GOALS BIJ SPORTING PORTUGAL

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN Primeira Liga 3 25 + 0 3 Nationale bekertoernooien 2 3 TOTAAL 5 31

GOALS BIJ MANCHESTER UNITED

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN Premier League 84 196 Champions League 16 55 Nationale bekertoernooien 17 39 WK voor Clubs 1 2 TOTAAL 118 292

GOALS BIJ REAL MADRID

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN LaLiga 311 292 Champions League 105 101 22 30 Europese Super Cup 2 2 WK voor Clubs 6 6 Spaanse Super Cup 4 7 TOTAAL 450 438

GOALS BIJ JUVENTUS

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN 25 38 Champions League 7 11 0 2 Supercopa de Italia 1 1 TOTAAL 33 52

INTERLANDGOALS VOOR PORTUGAL

COMPETITIE GOALS WEDSTRIJDEN Oefeninterlands 17 47 WK-kwalificatie 30 38 EK-kwalificatie 27 33 Europees Kampioenschap 9 21 Wereldkampioenschap 7 17 Confederations Cup 2 4 3 2 TOTAAL 95 162

TOTAALOVERZICHT