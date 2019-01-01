Hoeveel goals scoorde Cristiano Ronaldo tot nu toe in zijn carrière?
*Laatste bewerking: 19 oktober 2019, na afloop van Juventus - Brescia
Wie Cristiano Ronaldo zegt heeft het onmiddelijk over records, over statistieken en over zijn eeuwige rivaliteit met Lionel Messi. De Portugees scoort simpelweg vrijwel altijd en overal, of het nu in Portugal, Engeland, Spanje of tegenwoordig in Italië is.
Op dit moment staat hij op 701 officiële treffers in 975 duels en die goals kunnen worden onderverdeeld bij vier clubs en interlands:
GOALS BIJ SPORTING PORTUGAL
|COMPETITIE
|GOALS
|WEDSTRIJDEN
|Primeira Liga
|3
|25
|Europa League + Champions League
|0
|3
|Nationale bekertoernooien
|2
|3
|TOTAAL
|5
|31
GOALS BIJ MANCHESTER UNITED
|COMPETITIE
|GOALS
|WEDSTRIJDEN
|Premier League
|84
|196
|Champions League
|16
|55
|Nationale bekertoernooien
|17
|39
|WK voor Clubs
|1
|2
|TOTAAL
|118
|292
GOALS BIJ REAL MADRID
|COMPETITIE
|GOALS
|WEDSTRIJDEN
|LaLiga
|311
|292
|Champions League
|105
|101
|Copa del Rey
|22
|30
|Europese Super Cup
|2
|2
|WK voor Clubs
|6
|6
|Spaanse Super Cup
|4
|7
|TOTAAL
|450
|438
GOALS BIJ JUVENTUS
|COMPETITIE
|GOALS
|WEDSTRIJDEN
|Serie A
|25
|38
|Champions League
|7
|11
|Coppa Italia
|0
|2
|Supercopa de Italia
|1
|1
|TOTAAL
|33
|52
INTERLANDGOALS VOOR PORTUGAL
|COMPETITIE
|GOALS
|WEDSTRIJDEN
|Oefeninterlands
|17
|47
|WK-kwalificatie
|30
|38
|EK-kwalificatie
|27
|33
|Europees Kampioenschap
|9
|21
|Wereldkampioenschap
|7
|17
|Confederations Cup
|2
|4
|Nations League
|3
|2
|TOTAAL
|95
|162
TOTAALOVERZICHT
|CLUB/LAND
|GOALS
|WEDSTRIJDEN
|GEMIDDELD PER WEDSTRIJD
|Sporting
|5
|31
|0,16
|Manchester United
|118
|292
|0,40
|Real Madrid
|450
|438
|1,03
|Juventus
|33
|52
|0,63
|Portugal
|95
|162
|0,58
|TOTAAL
|701
|975
|0,71