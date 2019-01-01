Enkele topaffiches in de achtste finales van de Champions League
Getty
Bij de loting in het Zwitserse Nyon werd Real Madrid gekoppeld aan Manchester City, terwijl titelverdediger Liverpool het opneemt tegen Atlético Madrid. Chelsea stuit bij de laatste zestien op Bayern München.
Volledige loting:
Borussia Dortmund (Dui) - Paris Saint-Germain (Fra)
Real Madrid (Spa) - Manchester City (Eng)
Atalanta (Ita) - Valencia (Spa)
Atlético Madrid (Spa) - Liverpool (Eng)
Chelsea (Eng) - Bayern München (Dui)
Olympique Lyon (Fra) - Juventus (Ita)
Tottenham Hotspur (Eng) - RB Leipzig (Dui)
Napoli (Ita) - Barcelona (Spa)