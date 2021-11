'20년 전 악몽은 없다?' 판 할의 네덜란드, 노르웨이와 운명의 맞대결 앞둬

🇳🇴 Norway 0-0 Latvia 🇱🇻

🇹🇷 Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar 🇬🇮

🇲🇪 Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands 🇳🇱



😅 This group's going down to the wire! Clear your schedules and grab your popcorn because Netherlands-Norway & Montenegro-Turkey on 16 November will be must-watch football! 📺#WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3L9HZEK5ll