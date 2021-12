2시즌 전 UCL 대진표가... 바르사VS나폴리 UEL에서 성사된 '마라도나 더비'

Today's #PlayerInFocus is Diego Maradona 🙌



🇦🇷 Argentinos Juniors

🇦🇷 Boca Juniors

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇮🇹 Napoli

🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇦🇷 Newell's Old Boys

🇦🇷 Boca Juniors



One of the greatest to grace a football pitch.



One of the biggest personalities the game has ever seen.



🙏 pic.twitter.com/5RwSi7KTZd