'1골 1도움' 산초, 왼쪽으로 이동하니 살아나다

Jadon Sancho's game by numbers vs. Club Brugge: 88% pass accuracy 86 touches 36 final ⅓ passes 11 penalty area entries 7 ball recoveries 5 crosses 4 chances created 3 shots 2 shots on target 2 take-ons completed 2 tackles made 1 assist 1 goal And what a free-kick it was. 명중 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1331363168904417284/photo/1