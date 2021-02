‘패스마스터’ 귄도안, 이제야 시즌 첫 도움 아이러니

İlkay Gündoğan has now been directly involved in eight Premier League goals this season: 축구공 축구공 축구공 축구공 축구공 축구공 축구공 사각형 안의 음각 라틴 대문자 a About time he was unselfish. 윙크한 표정 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1357036691110952960/photo/1