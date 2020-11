그릴리시-바클리 빌라 듀오, 아스널 파괴하다

Jack Grealish's game by numbers vs. Arsenal: ⬢ Most shots (5) ⬢ Most fouls won (4) ⬡ 8 touches in the opp box ⬡ 6 ball recoveries ⬡ 6 duels won ⬡ 2 take-ons completed ⬡ 2 chances created But you knew that was coming. #SquawkaScout https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1325553412444971015/photo/1