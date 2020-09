살리바 & 마갈레스, 아스널 수비에 장밋빛 미래 선사할까?

제곱 'new' - Arsenal conceded a higher % of goals from set-pieces (45.8%) than any other team in the 2019/20 campaign. Deficiency. @Orbinho looks at what should be the key focus areas for the Gunners ahead of the season's return. 클립 : https://bit.ly/2D02Cvq https://twitter.com/OptaSuit/status/1298245492342534144/photo/1