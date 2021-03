'살아있는 전설' 모드리치, 크로아티아 축구사 새로 쓰다

건배 With a retrospective movie containing messages from seven Club 백점 기호 members, a cake, and gifts, HNS and #Croatia internationals have celebrated @lukamodric10 record-breaking 키캡 숫자 1 키캡 숫자 3 키캡 숫자 5 th cap. It's a privilege to have such a captain! #Family #LM135 https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF/status/1375947419456790532/photo/1