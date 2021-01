비교체험 극과 극... 부활한 아놀드와 재앙 같았던 도허티

Trent Alexander-Arnold's game by numbers vs. Tottenham: 87 touches 86% passing accuracy 80% duels won 8 ball recoveries 4 open-play crosses 3 touches in opp. box 2 interceptions 2 clearances 1 shot 1 goal 1 assist A sensational performance. 충돌 기호 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1354918569008619524/photo/1