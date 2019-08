'리버풀 역사ing' 클롭, 최단 경기 승점 300점 & 최다 연승

📈 STATS: Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday saw Jürgen Klopp amass 300 league points in fewer games than any manager in the club's history. The trip to St Mary's was the German's 146th league match in charge of the Reds since taking over in October 2015. https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1163036613741617152/photo/1