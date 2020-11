'다혈질' 비달, 챔스 퇴장 악몽 재연하다

Arturo Vidal has now been sent off in the Champions League for three different clubs: 빨간색 정사각형 2017 for Bayern vs Real Madrid 빨간색 정사각형 2019 for Barcelona vs Napoli 빨간색 정사각형 2020 for Inter vs Real Madrid Twice against Los Blancos. 뒤집어진 얼굴 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1331698585482764291/photo/1