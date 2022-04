토레스vs수아레스, '리버풀 심장' 제라드의 선택은?

🇪🇸 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐳? 🇺🇾



Steven Gerrard's 32 Questions with @GNev2 is out now, and he tackles the big question... ⚽️



Who would you pick? 🗣️