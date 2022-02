'우당탕탕꽝'은 잊어라 달라진 트라오레, 9년 전 바르사 네이마르 소환

2 - Adama Traoré 🇪🇸 has assisted a goal in each of his two @LaLigaEN starts (two) and could become only the second @FCBarcelona player to assist in his first three starts in the competition in the 21st century after Neymar Jr. 🇧🇷 in 2013 (three). Cannon. pic.twitter.com/76FfGb10qM