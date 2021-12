'어느덧 10년' 아틀레티코 역사는 시메오네 전,후로 나뉜다

Ten years ago today, Diego Simeone was appointed Atletico Madrid manager.



They were 10th in La Liga and hadn’t won the title for 15 years.



🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆🏆 Europa League

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆 Supercopa de Espana

🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup



What a manager 👑 pic.twitter.com/47cnE62sxp