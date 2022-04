‘아스널>토트넘’ 통계 매체가 예측한 PL 최종 순위는?

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 📈



This weekend sees the biggest game of the Premier League season, but what does our AI model predict?



▪️ Man City or Liverpool for the title?

▪️ Arsenal or Spurs for the CL?

▪️ Will Everton really go down?



⬇️ ⬇️