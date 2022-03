맨유?아스널?토트넘? 'OPTA 예측' 확률로 보는 PL 4위 주인공은?

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫 📈



We take a look at the @StatsPerform seasonal predictor numbers for the Premier League as they stand:



▪️ Who will win the title?

▪️ Which sides will finish in the top four?

▪️ Who will be relegated?



We have answers to all these questions. ⬇️