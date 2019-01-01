How to watch UEFA Europa League final in Japan: Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream and kick-off time

The Europa League Final match Chelsea versus Arsenal will be kick off 4am on Thursday May 30.

Prior to this unmissable match to decide the top of Europa League, we give you some tips of broadcast schedule, highlights, and how to watch the match for free, etc.

The final of 2019 UEFA Europe League is coming. The champion of the Europa League will be decided by this battle.

The final of Europe League, on May 30 Japanese time, will be played between Chelsea and Arsenal. Prior to this unmissable match, here are some information about broadcast schedule and highlights, etc.

▶UEFA Europa League Final : Watch on DAZN！

Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel & live stream

Football fans living in Japan will be able to tune in to watch UEFA Europa League final in Baku between Chelsea vs Arsenal at 4am JST on Thursday.

The only place to watch the match live and legally in Japan is DAZN, which subscribers can watch for 1,750yen (plus tax, 980yen for Docomo users).

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free



DAZN offers a one-month free trial for all new subscribers.

Signing up before UEFA Europa League final will not only mean being able to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal without paying anything – they will also be able to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 2 and South American nations competition “Copa America” from June 15.

After the one-month free trial period, you will be charged per month to continue streaming live football including the Premier League, J League, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1.

▶UEFA Europa League Final : Watch on DAZN！

How both teams got to the final

Chelsea had very intense 1st leg in the semi-finals, 1-1 draw at away match. The 2nd leg at home was also very close, although Chelsea dominated the game, they failed to score the decisive goal and drew them into the penalty shoot-out. At the penalty shoot-out, Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa showed the great saves back to back, and Chelsea stepped over to the final with the fantastic victory.

Arsenal’s 1st leg was at home, although they conceded the opener to the opponent, Lacazette’s goal almost immediately after made the game back to start, after that they played their own style of football and won 3-1. Also at the 2nd leg, the away match, they had dull start but after Aubameyang’s goal, Arsenal took goals in succession and won overwhelming 7-3 on aggregate.

Match preview: UEFA Europa League final

Finally, UEFA Europa League 2019 is coming to the end.

Since Maurizio Sarri became their manager, Chelsea has been playing ‘passive football’ that is linking passes and breaking through into opponents, led by Jorginho. During the season, they had Gonzalo Higuain joined the club and that added an accent in their offence. Expectation is high for the Blues, that will lead by Hazard who is likely to leave the club after this season. On the other hand, because they finished outside of top 4 in the league this season, Arsenal is eager to win at Europa League to get qualified for next season’s Champions League. Although there is a little doubt with their defence, they have plenty of good attackers, and demonstrated their great performance by scoring total 7 goals in the semi-final. Watch out the battle between these 2 proud teams who both has strong attack force.

▶UEFA Europa League Final : Watch on DAZN！