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コンアン・ハノイ

コンアン・ハノイ 概要

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Tuchel explains Alexander-Arnold and Palmer recalls

England manager Thomas Tuchel has officially unveiled his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, headlined by the high-profile returns of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer. Both players missed out on the recent World Cup campaign but have forced their way back into the international fold following scintillating starts to the domestic season.

T. TuchelC. Palmer
Dean Huijsen Spain 2026

Fermin & Huijsen return to Spain squad

Fresh from their historic 2026 World Cup triumph, Spain are ready to return to the international stage as kings of the world. Luis de la Fuente has officially named his 26-man squad for a demanding schedule of four UEFA Nations League fixtures that will test the depth of the world champions. The selection reflects a delicate balance between rewarding established veterans and blooding the next generation of Spanish talent.

F. LopezD. Huijsen
Chelsea FC v Hull City - Premier League 2026/27

Palmer set for England recall

Cole Palmer is reportedly on the verge of a return to the England senior setup as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name his latest squad for the upcoming Nations League break. The Chelsea playmaker was a high-profile absentee from the Three Lions' recent World Cup campaign, but his scintillating club form has made him impossible to ignore.

C. PalmerEngland
FC Internazionale v Udinese Calcio - Serie A 2026/27

Stones out of England and Inter games

Veteran defender John Stones has been ruled out of England's upcoming Nations League fixtures after suffering a significant muscle injury with Inter Milan. The centre-back's absence leaves Thomas Tuchel short of experience in defence as the Three Lions prepare for a crucial run of international matches.

J. StonesEngland
詳細
September 2026
AFCチャンピオンズリーグエリート
ガンバ大阪 badge
ガンバ大阪
GOS
4
コンアン・ハノイ badge
コンアン・ハノイ
CAN
1
終了
カップ
ビンディン badge
ビンディン
QNU
1
コンアン・ハノイ badge
コンアン・ハノイ
CAN
1
終了
pk 3 - 4
V リーグ
ビンフォック badge
ビンフォック
TTD
コンアン・ハノイ badge
コンアン・ハノイ
CAN
詳細

順位

V リーグ crestV リーグ

PosチームPWDLFA+/-勝点フォーム
1フードン crestフードン22006246
2ソンラム・ゲアン crestソンラム・ゲアン22005146
3コンアン・ハノイ crestコンアン・ハノイ22003036
4ダナン crestダナン21015323
5ナムディン crestナムディン21014313
詳細

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