コンアン・ハノイ 概要

Morgan Gibbs-White has once again found himself on the outside looking in following Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad announcement. Despite a productive start to the Premier League season with Nottingham Forest, the midfielder was a high-profile omission for the Three Lions' upcoming triple-header.
England manager Thomas Tuchel has officially unveiled his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, headlined by the high-profile returns of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer. Both players missed out on the recent World Cup campaign but have forced their way back into the international fold following scintillating starts to the domestic season.
Fresh from their historic 2026 World Cup triumph, Spain are ready to return to the international stage as kings of the world. Luis de la Fuente has officially named his 26-man squad for a demanding schedule of four UEFA Nations League fixtures that will test the depth of the world champions. The selection reflects a delicate balance between rewarding established veterans and blooding the next generation of Spanish talent.
Cole Palmer is reportedly on the verge of a return to the England senior setup as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name his latest squad for the upcoming Nations League break. The Chelsea playmaker was a high-profile absentee from the Three Lions' recent World Cup campaign, but his scintillating club form has made him impossible to ignore.
Veteran defender John Stones has been ruled out of England's upcoming Nations League fixtures after suffering a significant muscle injury with Inter Milan. The centre-back's absence leaves Thomas Tuchel short of experience in defence as the Three Lions prepare for a crucial run of international matches.