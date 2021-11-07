Venezia-Roma, le pagelle: ai giallorossi non basta Abraham, Aramu super
Nov 07, 2021 13:52 UTC +00:00
LE PAGELLE DI VENEZIA-ROMA
VENEZIA (4-3-3): Romero 6.5; Mazzocchi 6 (77’ Ebuehi s.v.), Caldara 7, Ceccaroni 5.5, Haps 6; Crnigoj 6 (46’ Sigurdsson 6), Ampadu 6.5, Busio 6.5; Aramu 7.5 (77’ Tessmann s.v.), Okereke 7 (89’ Henry s.v.), Kiyine 6.5 (70’ Modolo 6). All. Zanetti.
ROMA (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio 6.5; Kumbulla 5.5 (66’ Perez 6), Mancini 5.5, Ibañez 5.5; Karsdorp 6 (83’ Zelewski s.v.), Cristante 5, Veretout 5, El Shaarawy 6 (77’ Zaniolo s.v.); Pellegrini 6.5; Shomurodov 7 (83’ Borja Mayoral s.v.), Abraham 7. All. Mourinho