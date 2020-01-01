Szczesny incoraggia l'Italia: "E' più forte del coronavirus, fortunato a essere qui"

E' un lungo messaggio di amore per l' e speranza nel futuro quello postato da Wojciech Szczesny, portiere polacco che però ormai da molti anni gioca in prima alla e poi con la .

Il numero uno bianconero infatti ha utilizzato Instagram per gridare il suo orgoglio di essere nel nostro Paese in uno dei momenti più difficili della storia recente.

"Una persona potrebbe considerarsi sfortunata per il fatto di trovarsi in questo momento in Italia, il paese più colpito dal virus. Ma non sono d’accordo. Io mi sento fortunato qui perché so che questo è un Paese che batterà questo virus con l’unità e la passione per cui gli italiani sono famosi".