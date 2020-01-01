Szczesny incoraggia l'Italia: "E' più forte del coronavirus, fortunato a essere qui"
E' un lungo messaggio di amore per l'Italia e speranza nel futuro quello postato da Wojciech Szczesny, portiere polacco che però ormai da molti anni gioca in Serie A prima alla Roma e poi con la Juventus.
Il numero uno bianconero infatti ha utilizzato Instagram per gridare il suo orgoglio di essere nel nostro Paese in uno dei momenti più difficili della storia recente.
"Una persona potrebbe considerarsi sfortunata per il fatto di trovarsi in questo momento in Italia, il paese più colpito dal virus. Ma non sono d’accordo. Io mi sento fortunato qui perché so che questo è un Paese che batterà questo virus con l’unità e la passione per cui gli italiani sono famosi".
While we keep worrying about our families and loved ones, praying that they won’t be affected by the virus ,we keep asking ourselves how and why this happened. Questions we may never find answers to. But we also wonder about the future. How will this affect our society? Will things get back to normal? And it made me think... One might consider himself unlucky to be in Italy in this moment - the country hit hardest by the virus. But I don’t agree. I feel lucky to here because I know this is a country that will beat this virus with unity and passion that Italians are famous for. For generations to come kids all over the world will study an incredible history of this country. They will learn about its beautiful art, its unique architecture, fashion, delicious food etc. Nowhere in the history books will you find anything about Covid-19. Because Italy is bigger, better and stronger than this virus. So while I terribly miss my family and pray for their well-being I’m proud to share this difficult moment with the people of Italy. Stay strong Italy, andrà tutto bene! 🇮🇹
Szczesny insomma non ha dubbi, l'Italia uscirà a testa alta dalla situazione attuale. Pronta a ripartire più forte di prima.
"Per le generazioni a venire i bambini di tutto il mondo studieranno l’incredibile storia di questo Paese. Impareranno a conoscere la sua arte meravigliosa, la sua architettura unica, la moda, il cibo delizioso ecc. Da nessuna parte nei libri di storia troveremo nulla su Covid-19. Perché l’Italia è più grande, migliore e più forte di questo virus".
Infine il portiere polacco ammette di sentire la mancanza della sua famiglia, ma allo stesso tempo ringrazia l'Italia che è ormai diventata casa sua.
"Mentre mi manca terribilmente la mia famiglia e prego per il suo benessere, sono orgoglioso di condividere questo momento difficile con il popolo italiano. Resta forte Italia, andrà tutto bene".