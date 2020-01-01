Ronaldo giura amore: "Preparo la mia terza stagione con la Juve"

Cristiano Ronaldo rinnova l'amore alla Juventus e poi suona la carica: "Lavoriamo ancora una volta per conquistare l'Italia, l'Europa e il Mondo".

Cristiano Ronaldo non ci pensa proprio a lasciare la , anzi, è già pronto per una nuova stagione in maglia bianconera. La terza per lui che sarà ancora con un allenatore diverso: ogni anno un cambio in panchina da quando c'è il portoghese a .

Ronaldo ha voluto lasciare oggi un messaggio a tutti i suoi tifosi ed in particolare a tutti i tifosi della Juventus. La sua determinazione e la sua voglia di vincere non hanno mai fine, nemmeno a 35 anni.

"Mentre mi sto preparando per la mia terza stagione da bianconero, il mio spirito e la mia ambizione sono più alti che mai. Con tutte le mie forze e con il prezioso aiuto dei miei compagni e di tutto lo staff Juventus, lavoriamo ancora una volta per conquistare l' , l'Europa e il Mondo!. Abbattendo i record. Superando gli ostacoli. Vogliamo vincere titoli e raggiungere obiettivi personali".

Questo il messaggio di Ronaldo che, quindi, anche se forse non c'era poi tutto questo dubbio, ha confermato la sua permanenza alla Juventus per la terza stagione consecutiva.