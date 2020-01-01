Ronaldo giura amore: "Preparo la mia terza stagione con la Juve"
Cristiano Ronaldo non ci pensa proprio a lasciare la Juventus, anzi, è già pronto per una nuova stagione in maglia bianconera. La terza per lui che sarà ancora con un allenatore diverso: ogni anno un cambio in panchina da quando c'è il portoghese a Torino.
As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽
Ronaldo ha voluto lasciare oggi un messaggio a tutti i suoi tifosi ed in particolare a tutti i tifosi della Juventus. La sua determinazione e la sua voglia di vincere non hanno mai fine, nemmeno a 35 anni.
"Mentre mi sto preparando per la mia terza stagione da bianconero, il mio spirito e la mia ambizione sono più alti che mai. Con tutte le mie forze e con il prezioso aiuto dei miei compagni e di tutto lo staff Juventus, lavoriamo ancora una volta per conquistare l'Italia, l'Europa e il Mondo!. Abbattendo i record. Superando gli ostacoli. Vogliamo vincere titoli e raggiungere obiettivi personali".
Questo il messaggio di Ronaldo che, quindi, anche se forse non c'era poi tutto questo dubbio, ha confermato la sua permanenza alla Juventus per la terza stagione consecutiva.