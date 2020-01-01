Premier League, date e orari delle gare del Boxing Day
Serie A e Bundesliga nuovamente in campo nel 2021, Liga solamente prima di Capodanno. L'unico grande torneo europeo in campo per il 26 dicembre come di consueto sarà quello inglese, per il Boxing Day che vedrà le grandi compagini britanniche affrontarsi anche il giorno seguente.
BOXING DAY PREMIER LEAGUE, DATA E ORARI
Il 15esimo turno del campionato inglese si giocherà tra il 26 e il 27 dicembre: si parte sabato alle ore 13:30, con quattro fasce orarie per la giornata di Santo Stefano, mentre nella giornata successiva spazio a quattro gare, con prima alle 13 e ultima alle ore 20:15.
DOVE VEDERE IL BOXING DAY IN TV E STREAMING
Sarà Sky, che detiene i diritti della Premier League, a trasmettere le gare del Boxing Day di Santo Stefano e del 27 dicembre. I canali selezionati saranno Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport Football:
- Leicester-Manchester United - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Aston Villa-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
- Fulham-Southampton - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Arsenal-Chelsea- SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Manchester City-Newcastle - SKY SPORT UNO
- Sheffield United-Everton - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Leeds-Burnley - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- West Ham-Brighton - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT UNO
- Liverpool-West Brom - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Wolverhampton-Tottenham - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
IL PROGRAMMA DI PREMIER LEAGUE
- LEICESTER-MANCHESTER UNITED sabato 26 dicembre ore 13:30
- ASTON VILLA-CRYSTAL PALACE sabato 26 dicembre ore 16:00
- FULHAM-SOUTHAMPTON sabato 26 dicembre ore 16:00
- ARSENAL-CHELSEA sabato 26 dicembre ore 18:30
- MANCHESTER CITY-NEWCASTLE sabato 26 dicembre ore 21
- SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY-EVERTON sabato 26 dicembre ore 21
- LEEDS-BURNLEY domenica 27 dicembre ore 13
- WEST HAM-BRIGHTON domenica 27 dicembre ore 15:15
- LIVERPOOL-WBA domenica 27 dicembre ore 17:30
- WOLVEST-TOTTENHAM domenica 27 dicembre ore 20:15