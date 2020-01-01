Premier League, date e orari delle gare della 16ª giornata
La Premier League, come da tradizione, non si ferma mai. Neppure durante il periodo natalizio. Dopo le partite del Boxing Day, in programma tra sabato 26 e domenica 27 dicembre, il massimo campionato inglese tornerà in campo già nelle ore successive per la 16ª giornata.
16ª GIORNATA DI PREMIER LEAGUE, DATA E ORARI
La 16ª giornata di Premier League si giocherà spezzata in tre giorni: lunedì 28, martedì 29 e mercoledì 30 dicembre. Si comincerà alle ore 16 del lunedì e si chiuderà alle ore 21 del mercoledì. La fascia più popolata è in programma martedì 29 dicembre, con 4 partite in contemporanea alle ore 19.
DOVE VEDERE LA 16ª GIORNATA DI PREMIER LEAGUE IN TV E STREAMING
Sarà Sky, che detiene i diritti della Premier League, a trasmettere in diretta e in esclusiva anche la 16ª giornata di Premier League. Tutte le gare saranno visibili singolarmente, tranne quelle in programma alle ore 19 di martedì 29 dicembre, che saranno racchiuse in una Diretta Goal.
- Crystal Palace-Leicester - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Chelsea-Aston Villa - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Everton-Manchester City - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Brighton-Arsenal - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- Burnley-Sheffield United - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- Southampton-West Ham - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- West Bromwich Albion-Leeds - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOAL)
- Manchester United-Wolverhampton - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Tottenham-Fulham - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- Newcastle-Liverpool - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
IL PROGRAMMA DI PREMIER LEAGUE
- CRYSTAL PALACE-LIVERPOOL lunedì 28 dicembre ore 16.00
- CHELSEA-ASTON VILLA lunedì 28 dicembre ore 18.30
- EVERTON-MANCHESTER CITY lunedì 28 dicembre ore 21.00
- BRIGHTON-ARSENAL martedì 29 dicembre ore 19.00
- BURNLEY-SHEFFIELD UNITED martedì 29 dicembre ore 19.00
- SOUTHAMPTON-WEST HAM martedì 29 dicembre ore 19.00
- WEST BROMWICH ALBION-LEEDS martedì 29 dicembre ore 19.00
- MANCHESTER UNITED-WOLVERHAMPTON martedì 29 dicembre ore 21.00
- TOTTENHAM-FULHAM mercoledì 30 dicembre ore 19.00
- NEWCASTLE-LIVERPOOL mercoledì 30 dicembre ore 21.00