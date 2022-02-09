Milan-Lazio, le pagelle: Leao imprendibile, male Hysaj
Simone Gambino
Getty
LE PAGELLE DI MILAN-LAZIO
MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan 6; Calabria 6,5 (77' Tomori 6), Kalulu 7, Romagnoli 7,5, Hernandez 7; Tonali 6,5 (46' Bennacer 6), Kessié 6; Messias 6,5 (61' Saelemaekers 6), Diaz 7, Leão 8 (77' Maldini 6); Giroud 8 (61' Rebic 5,5). All. Pioli 7,5
LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina 5; Hysaj 4,5 (61' Lazzari 6), Luiz Felipe 5, Patric 5,5, Marusic 5; Milinkovic-Savic 5,5, Cataldi 5 (51' Leiva 6), Basic 5 (51' Luis Alberto 5,5); Felipe Anderson 5 (51' Pedro 6), Immobile 5 (68' Moro 6), Zaccagni 6. All. Sarri 5