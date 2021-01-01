Manchester United-Milan, le pagelle: Kjaer salvatore
Getty
LE PAGELLE DI MANCHESTER UNITED-MILAN:
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Henderson 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Bailly 6, Maguire 6.5, Telles 6; McTominay 6.5, Matic 6; James 5 (74' Shaw 6), Bruno Fernandes 6.5 (74' Fred 6), Greenwood 6; Martial 5 (46' Diallo 7).
MILAN (4-2-3-1): G. Donnarumma 6; Calabria 6 (74' Kalulu 6), Kjaer 7, Tomori 5.5, Dalot 6; Meité 6, Kessié 6.5; Saelemaekers 5.5 (70' Castillejo 5.5), Brahim Diaz 5 (69' Tonali 5.5), Krunic 6.5; Leão 5.