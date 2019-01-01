L'addio polemico di Giovinco al Toronto: "Loro proposta inaccettabile"
Si è chiusa dopo quattro stagioni ricche di soddisfazioni, l’avventura di Sebastian Giovinco con il Toronto. L’attaccante italiano, che negli ultimi anni è stato uno dei migliori giocatori in assoluto della MLS, ha nelle scorse ore firmato un ricco contratto che lo porta ad essere un giocatore dell’Al-Hilal.
Giovinco, chiusa l’esperienza canadese, ha affidato ad un lungo messaggio apparso sul suo profilo Instagram, il saluto ai tifosi e alla città di Toronto.
“Toronto è stata la casa mia e della mia famiglia per quasi cinque anni. Sono arrivato dall’Italia nel gennaio del 2015 ed ho subito sentito un qualcosa di speciale. Dal primo giorno, ho lavorato duramente per ripagare la fiducia che il Toronto aveva riposto in me e da quel primo anno ho capito che potevamo fare grandi cose insieme. Attraverso il duro lavoro, la passione e la determinazione, io e i miei compagni abbiamo fatto del Toronto uno dei migliori club di MLS e del Nord America. Non ci siamo riusciti da soli, senza i nostri grandi fans questo non sarebbe stato possibile. Abbiamo scritto un nuovo capitolo della storia del club, insieme. Questo viaggio è stata un’esperienza meravigliosa per me e per la mia famiglia”.
Toronto has been home to me and my family for almost 5 years. I arrived here from Italy in January 2015 and immediately felt something special. From day one, I worked hard to repay the opportunity that Toronto had given me. From that first year, I realized that we could do great things here. Through hard work, passion and determination my teammates and I transformed TFC and made it one of the best clubs in MLS and in North America. We didn’t do this alone. Without our great fans this would not have been possible. I can confidently say that I significantly contributed in making unprecedented history at TFC. We wrote a new chapter in the club’s history, together. All for One. This journey has been a wonderful experience for my family and me. It’s without hesitation that I can say that I wanted it to end differently. As I have always maintained, I was hoping to renew my contract and finish my playing career in a city that feels like home. It is here where my daughter was born and where my son took his first steps on a football pitch. A place my family loves to live and wanted to call home for good. Unfortunately, this desire of ours has clashed with a change in direction with current TFC management. For the 2 years I have been seeking to extend my contract however management was reluctant. Recently, after refusing to exercise the club option for 2020, I was offered terms that I deemed unacceptable. They may say I left for a more lucrative deal, but this is not the case. Their offer and lack of transparency is a clear message. It seems management prefers to focus on things other than the pure desire to win. After having grown the brand and elevating the overall reputation of TFC both at home and abroad, it seems I no longer serve a purpose. I would have accepted less to stay in Toronto. Therefore, I reluctantly announce that my tenure as a TFC player has come to an end. I will now focus my attention and efforts towards another challenge. With me I bring beautiful memories. Toronto - the 6ix - you are and will always remain in my heart. Thank you for everything you have taught me about myself and about life. I love you Toronto! Seba
Quello di Giovinco al Toronto è stato però un addio anche polemico. Il giocatore ha riservato parole dure per il club.
“Volevo che finisse in modo diverso, speravo di rinnovare il contratto e di chiudere la mia carriera da giocatore in una città nella quale mi sentivo a casa. Questo mio desiderio si è sfortunatamente scontrato con un cambio di direzione dell’attuale gestione. Ho provato per due anni a rinnovare e recentemente, dopo il rifiuto di esercitare l’opzione del club per il 2020, mi è stato proposto un qualcosa che reputo inaccettabile. Potranno dire che sono andato via per un accordo più redditizio, ma non è così. La loro offerta e la mancanza di trasparenza sono state un chiaro messaggio. Sembra che la dirigenza preferisca concentrarsi su cose diverse dal puro desiderio di vincere. Sembra che non abbiano più uno scopo e per questo, con riluttanza, finisce qui la mia avventura al TFC. Concentrerà ora i miei sforzi su un’altra sfida, ma porto via bei ricordi. Toronto resterai nel mio cuore, grazie per tutto ciò che mi hai insegnato. Ti amo”.
Con la maglia del Toronto, Giovinco ha vinto un campionato MLS, è stato miglior cannoniere del campionato americano, è stato eletto miglior giocatore del torneo nel 2015 e per tre anni di fila è stato inserito nella MLS Best XI.