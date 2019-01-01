L'addio polemico di Giovinco al Toronto: "Loro proposta inaccettabile"

Si è chiusa dopo quattro stagioni ricche di soddisfazioni, l’avventura di Sebastian Giovinco con il Toronto. L’attaccante italiano, che negli ultimi anni è stato uno dei migliori giocatori in assoluto della MLS, ha nelle scorse ore firmato un ricco contratto che lo porta ad essere un giocatore dell’Al-Hilal.

“Toronto è stata la casa mia e della mia famiglia per quasi cinque anni. Sono arrivato dall’Italia nel gennaio del 2015 ed ho subito sentito un qualcosa di speciale. Dal primo giorno, ho lavorato duramente per ripagare la fiducia che il Toronto aveva riposto in me e da quel primo anno ho capito che potevamo fare grandi cose insieme. Attraverso il duro lavoro, la passione e la determinazione, io e i miei compagni abbiamo fatto del Toronto uno dei migliori club di MLS e del Nord America. Non ci siamo riusciti da soli, senza i nostri grandi fans questo non sarebbe stato possibile. Abbiamo scritto un nuovo capitolo della storia del club, insieme. Questo viaggio è stata un’esperienza meravigliosa per me e per la mia famiglia”.

Quello di Giovinco al Toronto è stato però un addio anche polemico. Il giocatore ha riservato parole dure per il club.

“Volevo che finisse in modo diverso, speravo di rinnovare il contratto e di chiudere la mia carriera da giocatore in una città nella quale mi sentivo a casa. Questo mio desiderio si è sfortunatamente scontrato con un cambio di direzione dell’attuale gestione. Ho provato per due anni a rinnovare e recentemente, dopo il rifiuto di esercitare l’opzione del club per il 2020, mi è stato proposto un qualcosa che reputo inaccettabile. Potranno dire che sono andato via per un accordo più redditizio, ma non è così. La loro offerta e la mancanza di trasparenza sono state un chiaro messaggio. Sembra che la dirigenza preferisca concentrarsi su cose diverse dal puro desiderio di vincere. Sembra che non abbiano più uno scopo e per questo, con riluttanza, finisce qui la mia avventura al TFC. Concentrerà ora i miei sforzi su un’altra sfida, ma porto via bei ricordi. Toronto resterai nel mio cuore, grazie per tutto ciò che mi hai insegnato. Ti amo”.