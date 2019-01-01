Juventus, Szczesny a Ramsey: "Tieniti pronto per la nuova sfida"
Purtroppo per Aaron Ramsey e i tifosi dell'Arsenal, la partita di Europa League contro il Napoli è stata l'ultima del gallese con la maglia biancorossa, e resterà l'ultima perché l'infortunio accusato al San Paolo ha fatto terminare anticipatamente la sua stagione.
It saddens me to say that the game against Napoli was my last game in an Arsenal shirt. Unfortunately it left me with an injury that rules me out of the remaining games. I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player. Unfortunately it’s out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support. It has been a journey, on and off the field, and so much has happened in 11 years. I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure. It will be emotional this weekend - my last game at home. I Look forward to seeing you there and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for everything #arsenal #lastgame
Proprio per questo ieri Ramsey ha già voluto salutare i tifosi dell'Arsenal, con una sentite lettera su Instagram. Di seguito vi riassumiamo le parti più importanti.
"Quella contro il Napoli è stata l'ultima mia partita con l'Arsenal. Questi 11 anni trascorsi qui sono stati un viaggio, dentro e fuori dal campo. Sono arrivato come un ragazzino chiacchierone che veniva a fare l'allenamento e tornare a casa. Me ne vado maturo, come padre di tre figli. Non vedo l'ora di vedervi di persona e ringraziarvi tutti".
Per un'avventura che finisce, però c'è subito quella che comincia. Sempre su Instagram, Wojciech Szczesny (ex compagno di Ramsey all'Arsenal) ha voluto dare il benvenuto al gallese alla Juventus.
"Sei stato una leggenda assoluta per l'Arsenal. Riprenditi presto e tieniti pronto per la nuova avventura. Ci saranno fantastici momenti da vivere".