Juventus, Szczesny a Ramsey: "Tieniti pronto per la nuova sfida"

Purtroppo per Aaron Ramsey e i tifosi dell', la partita di contro il è stata l'ultima del gallese con la maglia biancorossa, e resterà l'ultima perché l'infortunio accusato al San Paolo ha fatto terminare anticipatamente la sua stagione.

Proprio per questo ieri Ramsey ha già voluto salutare i tifosi dell'Arsenal, con una sentite lettera su Instagram. Di seguito vi riassumiamo le parti più importanti.

"Quella contro il Napoli è stata l'ultima mia partita con l'Arsenal. Questi 11 anni trascorsi qui sono stati un viaggio, dentro e fuori dal campo. Sono arrivato come un ragazzino chiacchierone che veniva a fare l'allenamento e tornare a casa. Me ne vado maturo, come padre di tre figli. Non vedo l'ora di vedervi di persona e ringraziarvi tutti".