James Rodriguez lascia il Bayern, l'annuncio di Rummenigge: "Ci ha chiesto di non riscattarlo"

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge annuncia la decisione di James Rodriguez di lasciare il Bayern Monaco: "Ci ha chiesto di non riscattarlo".

James Rodriguez ha scelto di lasciare il Bayern Monaco. Ad annunciarlo è il CEO dei bavaresi Karl-Heinz Rummenigge a 'Sport Bild'.

"Mi ha detto in un incontro personale che vuole chiedere al club di non esercitare l'opzione per il suo riscatto".

A breve il servizio completo.

