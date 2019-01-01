James Rodriguez lascia il Bayern, l'annuncio di Rummenigge: "Ci ha chiesto di non riscattarlo"
Getty
James Rodriguez ha scelto di lasciare il Bayern Monaco. Ad annunciarlo è il CEO dei bavaresi Karl-Heinz Rummenigge a 'Sport Bild'.
"Mi ha detto in un incontro personale che vuole chiedere al club di non esercitare l'opzione per il suo riscatto".
A breve il servizio completo.
It's official: James will definitely leave #fcbayern. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to @SPORTBILD: "He told me in a private meeting that he would ask the club not to activate the buyout clause." @jamesdrodriguez #james @BILD_Sport— Tobias Altschäffl (@altobelli13) June 4, 2019